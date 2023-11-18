"First time in maybe 4,5 years" - Daniil Medvedev jokes about taking wife on 'perfect' vacation during off-season after ATP Finals exit

Daniil Medvedev looks forward to spending the off-season on vacation with his wife after exiting from the semifinals of the 2023 ATP Finals and ending the year at World No. 3.

Third seed Medvedev qualified for the semifinals after finishing second in the Red Group, behind second seed Carlos Alcaraz, after scoring straight-set victories against Alexander Zverev and compatriot Andrey Rublev. After topping the Green Group undefeated, fourth seed Jannik Sinner defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-1 to become the first Italian to reach the ATP Finals' summit clash.

In the post-match press conference in Turin, Italy, Daniil Medvedev said that he was elated to be going away on a holiday with his wife, especially after a physically strenuous season.

"Every year was different. To be honest, I haven't been on like off-season vacation as some players. You never know. One time I had Davis Cup. Last year we had a small baby, so... I was straightaway back to the duties. This year we're going to go with my wife to the islands. First time in maybe four, five years," Medvedev said.

"She doesn't like it too much there because there is not much to do. But for me, that's perfect after a hectic season. I love it," he added.

Medvedev hoped to prolong his vacation as he hinted at a return at the 2024 Australian Open.

"I'm probably going to play only Australian Open. Going to try like this to have more of a vacation time than usual and more of a (indiscernible) off-season time and start with a slam straightaway, which is going to be new for me. But let's see," Daniil Medvedev said.

Daniil Medvedev hopes for a strong 2024 season

Daniil Medvedev pictured after winning the 2023 Italian Open

Daniil Medvedev ended his 2023 campaign at World No. 3 with 66 wins, 18 losses and five titles in his kitty. The Russian not only clinched the Dubai Tennis Championships, Qatar Open, and ABN AMRO Open but also won two Masters 1000 titles in Miami and Rome.

During the same press conference at the ATP Finals, Medvedev took pride in coming through a season marked with highs and lows.

"Well, I'm happy. I'm happy. Was a great season. Some ups, some downs for sure. Big up was in the beginning of the season. I still really maybe even proud of myself because before Rotterdam I dropped out of the Top 10. Was tough. Before Rotterdam on practice, I was feeling terrible, awful. I couldn't put the ball in the court. Then I lost the first set against Davidovich [Fokina]. I still remember," he said.

Daniil Medvedev hoped to emulate Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic in their ever-present resolve to keep improving, as he claimed that was the formula to "stay on top."

"Then after the first set, everything went to the better. Titles, finals, stuff like this. Generally, I'm happy with what I achieved this season. I'm going to try to learn from it and try to go for more in the next season because, as we say, [Jannik] Sinner, [Carlos] Alcaraz, Novak [Djokovic], they play only better and better. If you want to try to stay on the top, have to improve non-stop," the 27-year-old said.

With home favorite Jannik Sinner having already booked a spot in the final of the 2023 ATP Finals, top seed Djokovic is set to play against second seed Alcaraz in the second semifinal later tonight.