"First win of the season" - Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle rejoices over American defeating Cameron Norrie at United Cup

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently shared her excitement over her boyfriend's first win of the 2024 season at the United Cup.

Fritz defeated Team Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie, 7-6(5), 6-4, to help defending champions USA beat the English team 2-1 in Perth on Sunday.

Riddle, an influencer and content creator, has been dating Fritz since mid-2020. She has been traveling with him on the ATP tour ever since and has gained popularity for her social media posts about life on the tennis tour.

Riddle shared her excitement over Fritz’s win on her Instagram story on December 31.

"First win of the season 💗," Morgan wrote.

The picture was taken during Fritz’s second singles match of the United Cup -- a mixed-gender team event that features 18 countries competing in two cities, Perth and Sydney. Fritz is representing the defending champions USA, along with Jessica Pegula, Denis Kudla, Alycia Parks, Rajeev Ram, and Desirae Krawczyk.

The win gave the USA a 1-1 tie with Great Britain after Pegula had lost to Katie Boulter in three sets in the first singles match. Fritz and Pegula then teamed up to beat Boulter and Neal Skupski in a mixed doubles match, 6-4, 3-6, 10-8, to clinch the tie for the USA.

Taylor Fritz to face Team Australia's Alex de Minaur on 2nd round robin at 2024 United Cup

Alex de Minaur and Taylor Fritz at the BNP Paribas Open

Team America’s Taylor Fritz and Team Australia’s Alex de Minaur will face off in the first singles match of the second group stage fixture at the RAC Arena in Perth on Monday, January 1.

It will be followed by the women’s singles match between Pegula and Ajla Tomljanovic, the mixed doubles match between Fritz and Pegula, and Storm Hunter and Matthew Ebden.

Fritz, ranked No. 10 in the world, has won six ATP tour singles titles, including a Masters 1000 title at the 2022 Indian Wells. His best results in the Majors are reaching the quarterfinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships and the 2023 US Open.

De Minaur, ranked No. 12 in the world, has won seven ATP tour singles titles. His best results in the Majors are reaching the fourth round of the 2022 and 2023 Australian Open and the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, along with the quarterfinal of the 2020 US Open.

Both players have met seven times before, with De Minaur leading the head-to-head 4-3. Their most recent encounter was at the ATP 1000 tournament in Canada, where the Aussie prevailed in three sets.