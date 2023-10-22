“Flight cancelled because of bomb threat” - Christopher Eubanks forced to take a detour, loses “very important piece of luggage” ahead of Basel Open

Christopher Eubanks recently revealed that he was forced to take a detour heading to Basel, Switzerland, courtesy of a bomb threat that led to the cancellation of his flight.

Eubanks is scheduled to square off against Jan-Lennard Struff at the Basel Open on Monday, October 23. He would look to add a second title to his tally for the 2023 season after a win at Mallorca Open in July.

Ahead of the tournament in Switzerland, Eubanks shared a story of another horrific travel experience, this time through Europe. He was recently in Sweden for the Stockholm Open, where he suffered an opening-round defeat.

The American was expected to reach Basel through a connecting flight from Munich, Germany, but couldn't. Upon reaching the airport in Munich, he was told by the authorities that the connecting flight was canceled due to a bomb threat.

"We traveled yesterday from Stockholm to Munich expecting to take a flight from Munich to Basel. We land in Munich only to find out that our flight into Basel has been cancelled along with almost every other flight into Basel because of a bomb threat at the airport," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The 27-year-old was consequently asked to either spend a night in Munich or take an alternate route, which included train travel. He opted against staying in Germany.

"The airline agent gave us 2 options… Spend the night in Munich and fly to Basel in the morning OR fly from Munich to Frankfurt then take a train to Basel last night. I wanted to have an extra full day in Basel to prepare so I chose option #2. That’s when things went bad," he wrote.

"The flight to Frankfurt was easy but when we got to the train station, we see that our train has now been delayed… And delayed… And delayed. We eventually board the train and I put my bags into the designated baggage area in our car. Two suitcases and one tennis bag," Christopher Eubanks tweeted.

Christopher Eubanks later found out that one of his bags, which apparently contained essentials, was missing.

"I go to my seat, get comfortable and prepare for this 3 hour train ride (it’s about 11 pm at this point and I’m absolutely exhausted) When it came time to get off at our stop, I noticed that one of my suitcases was missing," the 2023 Wimbledon quarterfinalist revealed.

"I’m confident it was stolen off the train at one of the previous stops. Now I am without a VERY important piece of luggage for the next two weeks in Europe and there’s not much I can do about it. Another example of the not so glamorous side of pro tennis," he concluded.

Christopher Eubanks has failed to capitalize on the momentum he gained at Wimbledon

Christopher Eubanks in action

Christopher Eubanks fared moderately well during the grasscourt swing this season but has been unable to make a difference on the court since then.

The World No. 32 enjoyed a miraculous run at the Wimbledon Championships in July on the back of a title-winning performance at the Mallorca Open. He went past the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas (5th seed) and Cameron Norrie (12th seed) en route to the quarterfinals at SW19. He was, however, defeated by Daniil Medvedev in his last-eight encounter.

Since then, Christopher Eubanks has performed rather poorly at seven different tournaments, including a second-round exit at the US Open. He has been able to make only one quarter-final appearance (Atlanta Open), since the London Major.