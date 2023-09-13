Tennis fans did not take kindly to Eugenie Bouchard's sly jibe at Simona Halep after the Romanian was handed a four-year ban from the sport for doping violations.

Former World No. 1 Halep has been on the sidelines since October 2022, having tested positive for banned substance ‘Roxadustat' during last year’s US Open. Additionally, earlier this year, she was handed a doping violation for irregularities found in her Athlete Biological Passport (ABP).

On Tuesday, September 12, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) released a statement announcing that Halep has been handed a four-year doping suspension, as determined by an independent tribunal.

Following the news, Eugenie Bouchard took to social media and stated that she had been advised not to make any comment, seemingly with regards to Halep's situation.

The Canadian has previously come under fire for her controversial remarks regarding Maria Sharapova and Dayana Yastremska's past doping violations.

"I was told not to tweet today," she posted.

Bouchard's comment did not sit well with tennis fans, with one fan expressing dismay over professional players choosing to target Simona Halep during a vulnerable time.

"Zero lessons learnt!! Pros coming out to kick somebody down when they are at their lowest are the worst. Simona has a right to appeal, she had an illustrious career even before this whole episode began and yet such tweets," the fan commented.

Other fans were quick to dismiss the Canadian's opinion, citing her decision to join the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) from next year.

"Oh it's so bad for Simona even pickleball players are giving their 2 cents," a fan wrote.

"Focus on your pickleball career mate, wouldn't want to be a flop in 2 sports now," another fan chimed in.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Simona Halep's coach Patrick Mouratoglou calls out ITIA for 'destroying' Romanian's career with doping ban

Simona Halep and coach Patrick Mouratoglou

Following the announcement of Simona Halep's four-year doping ban, her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, took to social media and called out the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) for their "unacceptable" treatment of the former World No. 1.

"I do not believe that the ITIA looked for the truth in Simona's case, and I do not believe that they treated her in way that is acceptable. I hope that the WTA, ATP and PTPA will do their best to change a system that is destroying careers of innocent players." Mouratoglou said.

After attesting to Halep's integrity, the Frenchman expressed shock and dismay over the methods and conduct exhibited by the ITIA.

"I cannot believe the decision that the ITIA has taken today in the case of Simona. I am extremely shocked and I have been during this whole year by the methods and the behavior of an organization that is supposed to treat the players fairly and try to establish the truth" he stated.

Upon receiving the four-year doping ban, Simona Halep firmly professed her innocence and announced her intention to appeal the decision.