Following Novak Djokovic's QF loss, Rafael Nadal remains only player to have successfully defended French Open title since 2001 

Rafael Nadal underlined his title credentials at the 2022 French Open by getting the better of World No. 1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. The Spaniard downed the Serb 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) to continue his quest for a record-extending 14th Roland Garros crown.

Djokovic, on the other hand, was halted in his bid to become the first man to complete a triple career Slam. He also failed in his attempt to become the first man apart from Nadal to successfully defend the title at Roland Garros since 2001. Before Nadal, the last player to win back-to-back French Open titles was Gustavo Kuerten, doing so in 2000-01.

Nadal came out swinging, taking the opening set 6-2 and opening up a 3-0 lead in the second with a double break. The Spaniard coughed up a rare unforced error to give Djokovic a break back, fluffing a drop shot that the Serb had already given up on.

Djokovic took full advantage of the opening, holding his nerve and then breaking again to level the set at 3-3. The momentum had swung the Serb's way and he broke again in the 10th game to take the set.

However, the 13-time champion stuck to his game plan and raised his level early in the third set to build a sizable lead. Djokovic ended up leaking 16 errors in the third set, dropping it 6-2.

A two-time champion in Paris, Djokovic looked determined to produce one of his trademark comebacks as he scampered to a 4-1 lead in the fourth set. But he blinked while serving for the set, wasting two set points before dropping serve.

Nadal brought his A-game to the fore in the ensuing tie-break, pulling away from the Serb and converting on his fourth match point.

Congratulations pour in for Rafael Nadal after epic win against Novak Djokovic

Many past legends of the game and tennis fans from all around the world hailed Nadal for his pulsating win on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Rod Laver led the tributes, congratulating the Spaniard for a gritty victory.

Rod Laver @rodlaver 59 times over 17 years, the Novak and Rafa chronicle is as thrilling as ever. What a delight to witness another installment on Philippe Chatrier tonight. Congratulations on this occasion @RafaelNadal . The quest for 14 #RolandGarros titles continues. Incredible. 59 times over 17 years, the Novak and Rafa chronicle is as thrilling as ever. What a delight to witness another installment on Philippe Chatrier tonight. Congratulations on this occasion @RafaelNadal. The quest for 14 #RolandGarros titles continues. Incredible. 🚀

Pam Shriver @PHShriver 🏼 🏼 🏼 Rafa! Thanks for my VPN and @TennisChannel plus and @twitter space with @RobSimmelkjaer @chris_eubanks96 and friends from around the world what an amazing night of tennis🏼 Rafa! Thanks for my VPN and @TennisChannel plus and @twitter space with @RobSimmelkjaer @chris_eubanks96 and friends from around the world what an amazing night of tennis 🎾 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Rafa!

Patrick McEnroe @PatrickMcEnroe Rafael Nadal everyone.



RAFAEL NADAL



Incroyable Rafael Nadal everyone. RAFAEL NADALIncroyable

José Morgado @josemorgado



13 times champion Rafael Nadal comes back from 2-5 down in the 4th set to beat #1 and defending champ Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) in 4h10 and reach the semifinals at



36th career Grand Slam semifinal. INCREDIBLE in Paris... again!13 times champion Rafael Nadal comes back from 2-5 down in the 4th set to beat #1 and defending champ Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) in 4h10 and reach the semifinals at #RolandGarros for a 15th time.36th career Grand Slam semifinal. INCREDIBLE in Paris... again!13 times champion Rafael Nadal comes back from 2-5 down in the 4th set to beat #1 and defending champ Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) in 4h10 and reach the semifinals at #RolandGarros for a 15th time.36th career Grand Slam semifinal. https://t.co/ZPHJnBeRRb

Nadal will square off against third seed Alexander Zverev for a place in the final of the 2022 French Open. The Spaniard leads the head-to-head against the German 6-3 and won their most recent meeting in Rome last year in straight sets.

