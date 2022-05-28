Football icon Zinedine Zidane watches Rafael Nadal's match against Botic van de Zandschulp at the French Open

Footballing great Zinedine Zidane was in attendance during Rafael Nadal's third-round match against Botic van de Zandschulp at the French Open on Friday. The Frenchman and his wife Veronique were seen watching the King of Clay in action on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Zidane handed Nadal the French Open trophy when he won it for the very first time in 2005. Back then, the Frenchman was still playing for Real Madrid, the club the Spaniard supports.

In his post-match press conference, Nadal said that he knew that Zidane was present because the crowd was naming him. He added that he did not get the opportunity to speak with the French maestro after his match.

"I didn't see him, but I knew it was him, I knew he was there because I was listening the crowd naming him all the time. So I imagine he was there, but I didn't had the chance to see him after my match or talk with him at all," Nadal said.

Zidane was also the head coach for Real Madrid, who will be playing against Liverpool in the Champions League final in Paris on Saturday. When asked if he would watch the match, Nadal said that he could be in attendance at the Stade de France if everything is alright with his body.

"Tomorrow, let's see how I wake up tomorrow, because, you know, you never know with my body how the surprises are there. But if nothing happens, and I expect nothing happens, and if I'm able to have the right practice tomorrow, yeah, my intention and my goal is be there," he added.

Rafael Nadal beat Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets

Rafael Nadal booked his place in the fourth round of the French Open by beating Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. The Spaniard has started the tournament well, having previously beaten Jordan Thompson and Corentin Moutet in straight sets as well.

The 35-year-old will now face Felix Auger-Aliassime for a place in the quarterfinals of the French Open. This will be the second meeting between the two players, with Nadal previously beating him in the third round of the 2019 Madrid Open. This will be the first time the duo meet since Uncle Toni became Auger-Aliassime's coach as well.

If the King of Clay wins, he will face either old rival Novak Djokovic or 15th seed Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

