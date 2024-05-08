A person confused Venus for Serena Williams but didn't bother to correct her mistake and disrespected the iconic 43-year-old. Fans' fury was ignited as they lambasted the individual.

The iconic Williams sisters were among stars such as Jeniffer Lopez, Zendaya, Maria Sharapova, and many others who graced the 2024 Met Gala. This year's exhibit "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" analyzed the power of technology to make old worn-out garments reusable. This was complemented by the theme 'The Garden of Time'.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) posted a collection of her favorite looks from the event. This thread featured Alia Bhatt, Ariana Grande, and Lana Del Rey to name a few. Venus Williams also got a mention in the thread. The 43-year-old's outfit stood out with a sheer panel with mirrored paillettes throughout which made for a dazzling fit.

However, the user made a big error as she confused Venus for her younger sister Serena Williams. Rather than correcting her mistake, they tweeted that it wasn't Serena but 'the other one'.

"Not Serena, the other one," the user wrote

The fans were far from pleased with the individual, as they found this to be very disrespectful towards Venus and voiced their opinions out with one of the fans saying how the user, being a black woman herself, was disrespectful to a 'Black Queen' like Venus.

"For a black woman you are very disrespectful to other Black Queens like damn"

Another fan said that if the user cannot respect the players properly, they should keep the names of such iconic players out of their mouth.

"This is disrespectful. If you cannot respect them properly, keep their names out of your mouth."

Here are other fans baffled by Venus being called 'The other one'

"The other one?! Put some respect on her name." said a fan

"« the other one »….this was so rude and unnecessary. Try to even achieve half of what she did" a fan mentioned

"The other one name is Venus, come on!" a fan was shocked

Other fan reactions calling out to either do the right thing or do nothing.

"Disrespectful. You could literally delete this one and repost with Venus instead." another fan mentioned

"If you gonna do something, do it right or don't do it at all" another fan opined

"ohhh so you’re a loser" another fan said

Serena Williams lambasted New York Times in 2022 for adding a photo of Venus Williams in place of her

Venus and Serena Williams

In March 2022, the New York Times published an article in their newspaper highlighting the achievements of Serena Williams' venture capital fund Serena Ventures which had raised $111 million.

However, the newspaper made a huge blunder as they published the article with the image of Venus Williams instead. This irked Serena Williams, who lambasted them via a tweet telling them they could do better.

"No matter how far we come, we get reminded that it's not enough. This is why I raised $111M for @serenaventures. To support the founders who are overlooked by engrained systems woefully unaware of their biases. Because even I am overlooked. You can do better, @nytimes," Serena wrote

The New York Times apologized to the 23-time Major champion and admitted their error. They also promised the American that they would rectify the mistake in the next edition.

"This was our mistake. It was due to an error when selecting photos for the print edition, and it did not appear online. A correction will appear in tomorrow’s paper."

Serena Williams' company "Serena Ventures" aims to support founders whose companies are at an early stage and are overlooked due to prejudices of society.

The American retired from tennis in 2022 but her sister Venus Williams is still playing at 43 years old. The latter was last seen at the Miami Open, where she lost 6-3, 6-3 to Diana Shnaider in the first round.

