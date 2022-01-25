"For me, it’s just a present of life that I am here playing tennis again and I just enjoy it"- Rafael Nadal after QF win over Denis Shapovalov

World No. 5 Rafael Nadal defeated Denis Shapovalov in a five-set epic in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Australian Open on Tuesday. The Spaniard squandered a two-set lead but held his nerve in the final set to prevail 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 after over four hours on court.

In his post-match interview, Nadal admitted that he was extremely grateful to just be "playing tennis again" after battling a foot problem for the majority of the 2021 season. The Spaniard also revealed that two months ago, he was unsure if he would even be at Melbourne Park chasing a record 21st Grand Slam title.

"The real truth is that two months ago we didn’t know if we’ll be able to be back on tour at all, so here I am; for me, it’s just a present of life that I am here playing tennis again and I just enjoy it," said Nadal.

The Spaniard also said he was "excited" at the opportunity to play at Rod Laver Arena at least once again this week.

"For me, it's everything to be able to play here in the Rod Laver Arena in that semi-finals match. So, I am just excited, happy, and just can thank everybody for their support," added the World No. 5.

Shifting his focus to his win against Shapovalov, Nadal admitted that the Canadian "completely destroyed" him in the third and fourth sets, and that he was fortunate to bounce back early in the fifth.

"I was completely destroyed after that [two sets]. Yeah, very tough day, very warm. Honestly, I didn't practice for it. But, yeah, I was a little bit lucky at the beginning of the fifth [set]," accepted Nadal.

Nadal's semi-final clash against either Matteo Berrettini or Gael Monfils will take place on Friday, and the Spaniard said he was happy to have a two-day break to recover from his taxing win over Shapovalov.

"I'm not 21 anymore," joked the former World No. 1 player.

Rafael Nadal two wins away from record 21st Grand Slam title

With his win over Shapovalov, Rafael Nadal advanced to his 36th Grand Slam semifinal. The Spaniard still trails arch-rivals, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who have competed in 46 and 42 Major semifinals respectively.

Nadal has now reached seven semi-finals at the Australian Open, but has won the title only once, in 2009. But with Novak Djokovic not in the draw, the Spaniard will fancy his chances of getting his hands on his second Australian Open crown.

The 35-year-old is also just six sets away from his 21st Grand Slam title, which would break the tie that currently exists with Federer and Djokovic.

