"For me, what matters is playing tennis; I'm still Daniil Medvedev; I still want to win big titles, win big matches or small matches; it doesn't change - Medvedev on playing under neutral flag

Daniil Medvedev has said that playing under a neutral flag doesn't impact his goal of winning big titles.

The 26-year-old Russian cannot play under his national flag at the upcoming US Open, as a fallout of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, requiring Russian and Belarusian athletes to play under a neutral flag. Medvedev also couldn't compete at Wimbledon this year, as the Championships barred Russian and Belarusian players from competing at the grasscourt Major.

Nevertheless, fresh off his first title of the year in Los Cabos, Medvedev said that his primary objective is to play tennis under the rules prescribed by the powers that be. He reiterated that playing under a neutral plag doesn't diminish his ambitions of winning big titles.

"For me, what matters is playing tennis," Medvedev said ahead of his Canadian Open opener. "I really enjoy my job. Yeah, again, it's about following the rules. The rule at one point was very clear that we have to play under neutral flag. Me, I'm still Daniil Medvedev. I still want to win big titles, win big matches, or small matches. It doesn't change."

The reigning US Open champion is looking to defend his Canadian Open title in Montreal this week.

Daniil Medvedev's 2022 season so far

Daniil Medvedev Mifel ATP Los Cabos Open 2022 - Final

Daniil Medvedev is having a decent 2022 season, winning 31 of his 41 matches. Last week, he picked up his first title of the year in Los Cabos after falling short in three title matches - the Australian Open in Melbourne, in s'-Herogenbosch and in Halle.

He won 10 of his first 11 matches of the season to stand on the cusp of history. Leading Rafael Nadal by two-sets-to-love and holding three break points in the Australian Open final, Medvedev was on the cusp of becoming the first male player to win their first two Majors in back-to-back Grand Slams.

But that was not to be, as Nadal scripted an epic turnaround to win in five sets, clinching a record 21st Major title.

Medvedev has a huge North American hardcourt summer ahead - defending 3360 points till Flushing Meadows. Last year, he won the Canadian Open and US Open - beating Novak Djokovic to deny the Serb a calendar year Grand Slam. He also reached the semifinals in Cincinnati, losing to compatriot Andrey Rublev.

By reaching the Los Cabos final, Medvedev was assured of staying World No. 1 till the end of the last Grand Slam of the year and the Russian has his work cut out for him to end the year atop the ATP rankings.

