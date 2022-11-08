"For most players, that’s a really positive year, I don’t view it that way" - Andy Murray sets his sights on higher goals for 2023 despite cracking top-50

Andy Murray's career might be drawing to a close, but there remains a sense of vigor in the Scot to keep pushing himself to the very limit despite his physical ailments and limitations.

The three-time Major champion has played with a metal hip since undergoing surgery on the joint a few years ago. He is no longer the physical specimen he once was, often cramping up midway through his matches.

However, Murray has proven his determination to improve by making a remarkable jump in his rankings. He started the year at No. 134 and now finds himself at No. 46.

As such, while speaking exclusively to Evening Standard, Andy Murray sounded upbeat about next season, revealing that he has also begun preparations for it.

“I’m positive about next season and the work I have to do,” Andy Murray said. “I’ve already started some of that and I need to empty the tank in the next six to eight weeks in the gym and on the practice court."

He highlighted his ranking improvement but stressed that he expects a lot more from himself.

“I was 130-140 in the world at the start of the season and I’m now inside the top 50. For most players, that’s a really positive year," he added. "For me, I don’t view it that way but I did make progress."

Murray believes he cannot use his incessant cramping as an excuse for his losses.

“There’s no guarantee I would have won those matches without the cramping but I feel there would have been potentially deeper runs," explained the Scot. “I played quite a lot of tournaments from Wimbledon through to the end of the season. From an endurance perspective, I didn’t cope that well but there’s not been the injuries and niggles, which hasn’t been the case the last few years.”

"The future’s really bright for Jack Draper but also with Emma Raducanu" - Andy Murray

Jack Draper speaking to the media ahead of the Next Gen ATP Finals

Andy Murray's compatriot Jack Draper, too, has made a phenomenal rise in the rankings this year. The 20-year-old began the year ranked No. 265 and now finds himself in the 41st spot.

Murray reckons the Brit has a bright future ahead of him, along with US Open champion Emma Raducanu and a couple of other juniors.

“Jack has got huge potential and only done six or seven months on tour,” Murray said. “I’ve been lucky to practise with him and spend time with him. The future’s really bright for him but also with Emma Raducanu. And there’s a couple of junior prospects on the women’s side that the coaches are pretty excited about.”

Poll : 0 votes