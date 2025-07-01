“For me it would be tough” - Carlos Alcaraz shares his feelings on Jannik Sinner's decision to fire 2 key team members before Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz recently shared his feelings on Jannik Sinner's decision to fire two key team members ahead of the Wimbledon Championships. The Spaniard stated that it would be tough for him to make a similar decision given how tight knit his team was.

Days before kicking off his 2025 Wimbledon campaign, Sinner announced that he had parted ways with fitness trainer Marco Panichi and his physiotherapist Ulises Badio. The Italian had brought the duo onboard his team in September 2024. The World No.1 denied any bad blood between him and his trainers, simply stating that he felt he needed ‘something different’ during a press conference.

Recently, Carlos Alcaraz weighed in on Jannik Sinner's decision to let go of Panichi and Badio ahead of a Grand Slam. During a press conference, the Spaniard said,

“I think the ATP has good physios that can take care of the players. A lot of players are traveling without physios and without the fitness coach. Talking about myself, I’ve been with them since a long time ago. Right now I don’t see myself traveling without the physio or fitness coach. I built a really good relationship with both. They know my body even better than myself. For me, it would be tough.”

Alcaraz’s current team includes physiotherapists Juanjo Moreno and Fran Rubio, as well as fitness trainer Alberto Lledo, all three of whom have been associated with the Grand Slam champion for a long time.

Carlos Alcaraz reflects on his opening round win in Wimbledon

Alcaraz at Wimbledon 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz’s Wimbledon campaign got off to a shaky start. The Spaniard enters the event as the two-time defending champion and is a strong favorite to repeat the feat a third time.

On Monday, Alcaraz took on Italy's Fabio Fognini and visibly struggled to find his rhythm on the grass courts. While the 22-year-old was pushed to the edge, he managed to clinch a 7-5, 6(5)-7, 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 win over the course of four hours and 30 minutes.

After the game, Alcaraz reflected on his victory in an on-court interview, saying,

“Playing the first match on Centre Court, the first match of any tournament, is never easy. I’ve been practising pretty well; I’ve been playing on grass really well. But Wimbledon is special. It’s different. I could feel the difference between Wimbledon and the other tournaments. I just tried to play my best, to deal with the nerves the best I could. But I would say I can be better. I have to improve.

Up next, Carlos Alcaraz will battle home player Oliver Tarver for his second round match in Wimbledon.

