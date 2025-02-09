"For a week I was still thinking about that" - Aryna Sabalenka makes honest admission about Australian Open final loss to Madison Keys haunting her

Aryna Sabalenka recently admitted to having regrets after losing the Australian Open crown to Madison Keys. The Belarusian WTA star revealed that the defeat took a mental toll on her. However, she made it clear that she has finally moved past those regrets.

Nearly two weeks after losing the title, the WTA star finally opened up about the emotional toll it took on her. Speaking to reporters in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, Sabalenka admitted that moving on from the match had been difficult.

"This one was the toughest one. I think for a week I was still thinking about that match," she said.

Despite the loss, Sabalenka made it clear that she finally feels regret-free and is ready to focus on the events ahead.

"Honestly, looking back and thinking about those two lost games (in the final set), I didn't do anything wrong, she just played out of her mind, and it was her day, there's nothing to regret. I think right now I'm fully recovered after that tough match," she added.

After the defeat, Sabalenka is now back in action at the Qatar Open, where she will be playing for the first time since 2022.

Sabalenka suffered a 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 defeat against American WTA star Madison Keys. The world No. 1 struggled from the very first set, as the 29-year-old displayed impressive strategic play. This loss not only dashed Sabalenka's hopes of claiming her fourth major title but also cost her the Australian Open crown.

Aryna Sabalenka recounts the shortcomings of her showdown against Madison Keys

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2025 Australian Open - Day 14 - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka shared the tactical mistake she made in her title match at the 2025 Australian Open. The WTA star mentioned how aggressive hitting became the reason behind her defeat, as Keys figured out the right way to deal with her weak spots.

"I would have tried not to out-hit her but to play more tactically and probably the most important thing, but to boldly go after the ball," Sabalenka said, in an interview with Reuters.

The Belarusian believes that her relaxed start gave Madison Keys enough time to settle into the game.

"Now it's tough to say what the most important lesson is, because the match was so complete. It may be to adapt during the warm-up, so that you go out on court as charged as possible, so that you can move around from the very beginning."

Finally moving past regrets, Aryna Sabalenka has already started preparing for her upcoming campaign in Doha. Tuesday would mark her first match in the WTA 1000 event after a commendable run in 2022.

