"For this year it's obviously Rafael Nadal" - Tracy Austin weighs in on best player shouts

Tracy Austin believes Rafael Nadal is the best player in the world as far as the ongoing season is concerned, even though Daniil Medvedev recently climbed to the top of the ranking charts.

Nadal currently occupies the fourth spot, up by one position after recently clinching the 2022 Mexican Open. Meanwhile, Medvedev dethroned Novak Djokovic from the top rung after the Serb fell in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

The 21-time Major champion, however, has had a dream start to the year. He has won all 15 of his matches this season and in turn claimed three titles - the Melbourne Summer Set, the Australian Open, and the Mexican Open.

During a recent conversation on Tennis Channel, two-time Slam champion Tracy Austin was asked if she considers Nadal the best player in the world despite Medvedev having recently clinched the No. 1 position.

Austin lauded the question and pointed out how the Spaniard missed a part of last season due to his foot injury. Further pointing out how Novak Djokovic's absence from the Australian Open helped Medvedev claim the top spot, Austin surmised that Nadal has been the best player so far in 2022.

"Wow, that's a great question because Rafa's been selective about how many tournaments he's playing because of that left foot injury; he did not play for the last five months of 2021," Tracy Austin said. "So he's not playing as many tournaments and also remember Novak Djokovic didn't get to play the Australian so that helped Medvedev become World No. 1. I think for this year, can I sit on the fence there? For this year it's obviously Rafa Nadal."

Tennis Channel @TennisChannel



The Spaniard remains undefeated in 2022 with a 15-0 record.

Stream live →



@RafaelNadal l #TCLive Rafa rolls onThe Spaniard remains undefeated in 2022 with a 15-0 record.Stream live → tnns.ch/app Rafa rolls on 💪The Spaniard remains undefeated in 2022 with a 15-0 record.Stream live → tnns.ch/app@RafaelNadal l #TCLive https://t.co/KJyXb8Cv68

The 59-year-old highlighted how the Mallorcan has been highly emotional after all his wins, showing how much the sport means to him. She also heaped praise on the World No. 4 for achieving his best start to a season.

"He even said he's been very emotional when he gives the interviews afterward because 'a month and a half ago no one on my team (and) I wouldn't have believed this' because the pain was hurting him so much," she continued. "Now at 35 that's absurd, at 35 years old, to go in 15-0, best season start of his career ever, is absolutely amazing. How do you even stay motivated for that span of 17 years?"

"To go to Acapulco and see the joy and the sheer fun that he still has competing and playing tennis, to me that's what drives him" - Paul Annacone on Rafael Nadal

A jubilant Nadal after winning the Telcel ATP Mexican Open 2022

Roger Federer's former coach Paul Annacone also weighed in on Rafael Nadal's achievements in 2022, pointing out how the Mallorcan is extremely driven even at 35.

The Spaniard was delighted after winning the Mexican Open, and the joy and relief were writ large on his face. Annacone highlighted that fact, explaining how it proves that Nadal is passionate about playing tennis irrespective of the level of the tournament.

"That's what's amazed me, you look at the elation on his face after a tournament like this, which is a great tournament but it's not Wimbledon, it's not the US Open," Paul Annacone said. "He's won in 7,000 tournaments already but to go to Acapulco and see the joy and the sheer fun that he still has competing and playing tennis. To me that's what drives him and that's why he's so spectacular."

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala