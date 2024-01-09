Venus Williams' childhood coach Rick Macci recently recalled the behind-the-scenes story of how Venus Williams made her historic professional debut just before the WTA's new age-restricting rule that would have limited her opportunities.

Venus Williams is one of the greatest tennis players of all time. But before she became a legend, she was a prodigy who had been training with her father, Richard Williams, and coach Macci since she was a young child.

But Williams faced a dilemma in 1994. The WTA was about to introduce a new rule that would limit the number of tournaments players under the age of 18 could enter per season. The rule was designed to protect young players from burnout, injury, and exploitation, following the tragic case of Jennifer Capriati, who had a breakdown after reaching stardom at a young age.

So, on Halloween night in 1994, Wiliams made her debut at the Bank of the West Classic in Oakland, California, against 58th-ranked Shaun Stafford. The event was a media frenzy, with hundreds of reporters and cameras eager to see the hyped-up teenager in action.

Williams did not disappoint as she won her first match 6-3, 6-4, showing off her powerful serve, forehand, and athleticism. In the second round, she took the first set against World No. 2 Arantxa Sanchez Vicario before losing in three sets.

Macci shared this remarkable story on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, January 8.

"The WTA in 1995 was to change the Age Eligibility Rule and it FORCED us to make a life changing decision and have that little Compton Comet Venus Williams beat the deadline and make that EPIC DEBUT. Eight months later there was 12 Million Reasons it was the right decision," Macci wrote.

The tweet refers to the $12 million deal that Williams signed with Reebok in 1995, which was the largest endorsement contract for a female athlete at the time.

Venus Williams’ pro debut was the start of a remarkable journey that would take her to the top of women’s tennis and beyond. She went on to win seven Grand Slam singles titles, 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, four Olympic gold and a silver medal, and countless other honors.

"Venus Williams will retire when she is ready; she has nothing to prove" - Former coach Rick Macci

Venus Williams vs. Monica Puig Exhibition Match

Venus Williams concluded her 30th season on the WTA tour last year, dispelling any notions of retirement at the age of 43. Williams played her last match of the season at the 2023 US Open, where she lost to qualifier Greet Minnen in straight sets.

Rick Macci, who played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of Serena and Venus Williams, discussed his connection with the elder sister on the 'Match Point Canada' podcast in November 2023.

Macci, who mentored the Williams sisters from 1991 to 1995, commended Venus for defying retirement speculations. Despite the usual considerations about skills and speed diminishing with age in sports, Macci emphasized that Venus' passion for the game and her captivating playstyle remain unwavering.

"As you know any athlete when they get to the fourth quarter of the back nine, it's hard to hang it up," Macci said. "Football, baseball, hockey, you know, when your skills maybe diminish a little bit. But, it's their decision. You can't listen to say, you are not as quick as you were. Not as fast, whatever. That time will come. She loves to play. It's must-see TV. Everybody loves V. She is gonna do it when she wants to."

Macci added that Williams' defeats received more attention in the tennis community than her triumphs. He said that the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion has already demonstrated her capabilities and that her retirement, when it happens, will be a decision entirely of her own accord.

"But Venus beat what 14 in the world at Wimbledon. But she had such a bad loss at the US Open that it was magnified. You know what I am saying. She got beat bad. She'll do it when she is ready. But, she just loves to play, she just loves to be out there. I mean she has nothing to prove."

