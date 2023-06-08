"Forever love" - Matteo Berrettini gushes over girlfriend Melissa Satta while on holiday

Matteo Berrettini recently shared a photo expressing affection for his girlfriend Melissa Satta while on a holiday.

Satta is a presenter, model, and former cover girl for Maxim magazine. She was earlier married to soccer player Kevin Prince-Boateng and they have an eight-year-old son named Maddox.

Berrettini was previously in a relationship with Australian tennis player Ajla Tomljanovic for almost three years, as shown in Netflix’s documentary 'Break Point'.

Satta and Berrettini first met at a mutual friend's dinner party where they hit it off and exchanged numbers. Even though they lived in different places, they were able to see each other in different cities.

The 27-year-old Italian took to social media on Thursday, June 8, to share a photo of the two of them at a fundraiser for AIDS research. Berrettini captioned the picture 'sempre', which translates to 'forever'.

"Sempre ❤ ☀", Berrettini wrote on Instagram.

Matteo Berrettini practices full throttle, to return in Stuttgart

Matteo Berrettini to skip 2023 French Open

Matteo Berrettini is currently recovering from a grade 2 tear in his internal oblique muscle, an injury he picked up during his third-round match against Francisco Cerundolo at the Monte-Carlo Masters in April.

Berrettini has resumed his full-fledged training sessions on the court and is now preparing for the upcoming grasscourt season.

The injury has hampered the World No. 20's claycourt campaign as he had to withdraw from every event since.

While announcing that he was skipping the French Open, Berrettini stated that he would make his comeback at the ATP 250 BOSS Open in Stuttgart, which will take place from June 12 to 18.

“I will not be ready in time for Paris so my return to tour will be on grass at the @bossopen in Stuttgart,. Making good progress with my rehab and can’t wait to be back competing,” he announced on Instagram.

The Italian missed the French Open last year as well due to a hand injury and then COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the Wimbledon Championships. However, he clinched the title in Stuttgart and will aim to defend his crown this year.

On May 25, Berrettini posted a video of himself practicing on a hard court

"Back hitting freely"

Berrettini wrote on his Instagram stories

Nick Kyrgios, who has not played a tour-level match this season, will also be in action at the 2023 BOSS Open. Other players who will participate in the ATP 250 event include Frances Tiafoe, Lorenzo Musetti, Taylor Fritz, Hubert Hurkacz, Jan-Lennard Struff, and Grigor Dimitrov.

