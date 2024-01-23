"Forget it" - Carlos Alcaraz hilariously responds to coach Juan Carlos Ferrero's claim of being able to beat him after recovering from knee injury

Carlos Alcaraz delivered a witty response to his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, who claimed that he could defeat the World No. 2 once he has recovered from his knee injury.

Alcaraz defeated Miomir Kecmanovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 in one hour and 49 minutes at the Rod Laver Arena to secure a quarter-final spot for the first time at the Australian Open. The former World No. 1 defeated the likes of Richard Gasquet, Lorenzo Sonego, Juncheng Shang, and Kecmanovic to reach the last eight.

With this win the Spaniard (20 years, 8 months and 3 weeks) also became the youngest player since Novak Djokovic in 2008 (20 years, 8 months and 1 week) to reach the quarterfinals of all four Grand Slams.

During the post-match interview, former Austrian player Barbara Schett asked Carlos Alcaraz about his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero's claims that he could defeat Alcaraz once he recovers from an arthroscopy on his left knee.

The 20-year-old athlete responded in a rather undiplomatic manner, bursting into laughter and confidently asserting that Ferrero would not stand a chance against him.

"He also said, when you come back home, his knees are gonna be fine again and he then better be ready because he's gonna take you on and he's gonna beat you. You think he can beat you?" Schett asked.

"Two games, three games [laughing]. No, I mean he can.... No no not right now, not right now [laughing]," Alcaraz answered.

"I don't think so too. Forget it, Juan Carlos," Schett continued.

"Forget it Juanki," Alcaraz added.

Carlos Alcaraz and Juan Carlos Ferrero began working together 2019, when Alcaraz was just 16. It was under Ferrero's tutelage that the World No. 2 won both his Grand Slam (2022 US Open and 2023 Wimbledon Championships) titles and also reached the World No. 1 ranking.

Due to his surgery on his left knee, Ferrero has not traveled to Australia with the Spaniard for the Melbourne Slam but will resume coaching Alcaraz at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters, which commences in March.

Carlos Alcaraz: "I'm feeling better and better every match that I'm playing"

Carlos Alcaraz speaking to the press at the 2024 Australian Open: Previews

Carlos Alcaraz will go head-to-head with Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Australian Open.

Speaking to the press after defeating Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in the fourth round, Alcaraz conveyed the immense satisfaction he felt in securing a spot in the last eight in Melbourne and acknowledged the challenge that awaits him in the form of Zverev, recognizing the match to be a "really tough" one.

"Well, it feels better to make the quarterfinal here in Melbourne. It's really big tournament, an amazing tournament. I'm proud with the level that I am playing. So it's going to be a really tough quarterfinal against Sascha. Hopefully to make the semifinal here, but let's see how it's going to be the next match," Carlos Alcaraz said.

The two-time Grand Slam champion stated that he will be going into the quarterfinal match with a lot of "confidence" as he believes that his performance is improving day by day, fuelling his optimism.

"It's great to find this level, to play this level in the matches. I mean, as I said on the court, I'm feeling better and better every day. I'm feeling better and better every match that I'm playing. (I'm) coming into the quarterfinal with a lot of confidence," he added.

Alexander Zverev currently holds a 4-3 advantage in head-to-head matches against Carlos Alcaraz. Their last meeting at a Grand Slam was in the quarterfinals at the US Open last year, where the Spaniard won over the German in straight sets.