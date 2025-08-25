Forgotten Black female tennis legend Ann Koger honored at US Open: Pam Shriver pays her tribute to fellow Baltimore-native

Ann Koger, a trailblazer for Black women in tennis, was honored at the 2025 US Open. Koger, who hails from Baltimore, was also paid tribute by Pam Shriver, a former World No. 3 in singles and No. 1 in doubles.On Sunday, August 24, main draw action began at the 2025 US Open. Koger, one of the first Black women to play professional tennis, was invited to be the coin tosser for the first-round women's singles match between reigning WTA No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and unseeded Swiss, Rebeka Masarova, on Arthur Ashe Stadium.Koger was joined by Zina Garrison, another inspirational Black former pro who ascended to No. 4 and 5 in women's singles and doubles respectively back in the late 1980s. A picture of Sabalenka, Koger, Garrison and Masarova was later shared by the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the US Open with the following caption:&quot;Ann Koger, one of the first Black women to play on the professional tour, was the coin tosser today ahead of the second match in Arthur Ashe Stadium.&quot;Pam Shriver took to X to pay her personal tribute to Ann Koger, citing their Baltimore roots and her compatriot's impact on Black tennis legends Arthur Ashe, Garrison, and the Williams sisters.&quot;Ann Koger, from my hometown of Baltimore helped pave the way for Arthur, Zina, Serena,Venus plus all players of color, and she also paved the way for this Baltimorean. Thank you 🙏,&quot; Shriver wrote.More than three years before Ann Koger's US Open 2025 honor, her story was beautifully narrated by Taylor TownsendTaylor Townsend poses with the WTA doubles World No. 1 trophy (Source: Getty)In February 2022, the official YouTube channel of Tennis Channel shared a video to honor Ann Koger. In the video, American doubles specialist Taylor Townsend narrated Koger's inspiring story.&quot;Succeeding as a Black woman in a predominantly white sport, Koger possessed a unique combination of talent, grit, pride and determination. She grew up in a racially divided Baltimore and learned to play in the city's segregated Druid Hill Park. In 1961, she won the ATA National Girls' 12-and-under Championship, an accomplishment only enhanced when considering how many tournaments excluded Black players,&quot; Townsend said.Later in the video, Townsend spoke highly of Koger's coaching career.&quot;Koger also made her mark as a teacher of the game. She devoted her post-playing career to coaching 35 years at Haverford College (in Pennsylvania), providing access and instruction to youth eager for their own tennis opportunities.&quot;Throughout the 2025 US Open, the life of another celebrated Black women's tennis icon, Althea Gibson, will be honored. Gibson made her debut at her hardcourt Major 75 years ago, when it was known officially as the US National Championships.