Former coach Rennae Stubbs recently congratulated Sloane Stephens' Foundation and the US Open Tennis Championships for winning awards in their respective categories at the Sports Business Journal annual awards, held in New York on May 24.

The Sloane Stephens Foundation won the award in the Celebration of Service Category, while the US Open won in the Event of the Year category.

The Sloane Stephens Foundation was started by the American player in 2013. The mission of the foundation is to improve the well-being of youths by introducing them to tennis as a means for lifelong education and healthy choices. The foundation also has a goal of promoting positive lifestyles, proper nourishment, physical fitness involvement, and academic opportunities. The ultimate aim of the Sloane Stephens Foundation is to foster a positive future for youngsters.

Serena Williams' former coach Stubbs took to Twitter to congratulate Stephens and the US Open Tennis Championships for winning their awards.

"Congrats @congrats @SloaneStephens &@usopen," she tweeted.

Sloane Stephens earns plaudits for clay court run

Sloane Stephens at the Italian Open.

Former coach Paul Annacone and Former World No. 1 Andy Roddick praised Sloane Stephens' recent run of form.

Stephens has won one title in the ongoing clay court season so far, triumphing at the L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo, a WTA 125K tournament. Her title-winning run and a handful of inspiring performances at the Madrid Open and Italian Open earned plaudits from the former player and coach.

Former coach of Roger Federer, Paul Annacone, opined that Stephens is a player to watch out for on the tour.

"I think now, when Sloane's on the rise like this and has the confidence, that's when everyone else needs to take notice and I don't think anyone's safe on women's tour if she is feeling good, getting some confidence. She is a great athlete," he said in a conversation with the Tennis Channel.

Ranked 35 on the tour, Stephens' eagerness to be consistent impressed Annacone.

"She doesn't want to be inconsistent. She's always gonna try to be better at that. But, she has that propensity. So, she's gonna deal with it," he added.

Additionally, Andy Roddick opined that the American tennis player was peaking at the right time.

"I’m sure she would tell you that the delta between her great stuff and her bad stuff is probably as significant as anyone else on the WTA tour but I like what I’m seeing. You win a Challenger, you come back and you ease through the first round. She’s rolling into form at the right time," he said in a conversation with Tennis Channel.

Stephens is currently in action at The Grand Prix SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem 2023 in Rabat, Morocco. She will face compatriot Peyton Stearns in the quarter-finals after beating Vera Zvonareva and Tímea Babos in the earlier rounds.

