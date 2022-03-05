Former top-20 player Varvara Lepchenko handed 4-year ban for doping

American tennis player Varvara Lepchenko, who was once ranked inside the WTA top 20, has received a four-year ban for violating anti-doping regulations. The 35-year-old tested positive for banned stimulants during the Hungarian Grand Prix held in Budapest last July.

The International Tennis Federation said in a statement that Lepchenko provided a urine sample for routine testing during the tournament, which came back positive for "adrafinil and/or modafinil metabolite." Lepchenko had been given a provisional suspension last August.

"Varvara Lepchenko has committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation under Programme Article 2.1. That decision imposed a period of ineligibility of four years, commencing on 19 August 2021," the ITF said in a statement.

"Following a hearing, the Independent Tribunal determined that Ms. Lepchenko had not discharged her burden of rebutting the presumption of intentional use. The Independent Tribunal therefore imposed a four-year period of ineligibility, which was back-dated to start from 19 August 2021, the date on which Ms. Lepchenko was provisionally suspended."

The ITF also confirmed that this was Lepchenko's second doping violation, but that it would be treated as her first as she bore "no fault or negligence for her first violation." The American is set to lose her points and prize money from the tournament and any events prior to 27 July 2021.

"This is Ms. Lepchenko’s second Anti-Doping Rule Violation. However, because she bore No Fault or Negligence for her first violation, the current violation is treated as her first for the purpose of sanction," the ITF said. "The decision determines that: (1) Ms. Lepchenko has committed a violation of the Programme; (2) she must serve a period of ineligibility of four years; and (3) that period starts on 19 August 2021, and so ends at midnight on 18 August 2025. In accordance with Programme articles 9.1 and 10.1.1, all ranking points and prize money obtained by Ms. Lepchenko at the Event and subsequent events prior to 27 July 2021 are disqualified."

Given that her suspension began last August, Lepchenko will be cleared to return to action by August 2025.

Varvara Lepchenko last competed at the Thoreau Tennis Open

Varvara Lepchenko is currently ranked 128th in the world

Lepchenko, who was ranked World No. 19 back in 2012, last featured in the Thoreau Tennis Open, a WTA 125 tournament. She lost to former World No. 2 Vera Zvonareva in the last 16.

The 35-year-old took part in a number of competitions last year, including the French Open, where she lost to 18th seed Karolina Muchova in the second round.

By the time her suspension ends, Lepchenko will be 39, so it won't be surprising if she doesn't return to the court.

