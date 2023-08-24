Former Ukrainian tennis star Sergiy Stakhovsky slams Russian debutant Tatiana Prozorova for liking pro-Putin and pro-Russia videos

Upcoming Russian tennis player Tatiana Prozorova is all set to make her Grand Slam debut at the 2023 US Open as a neutral athlete. However, she was targeted by former Ukrainian tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky who retweeted a post on Twitter that focused on Prozorova's recent activity on the Internet.

A Twitter account named 'Ukrainian Tennis • BTU' uploaded a post that talked about the videos Prozorova had recently liked. The titles of the videos painted Russia and its President Vladimir Putin in positive light.

Given the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Stakhovsky who quit tennis and joined his country's army in 2022, couldn't refrain from sharing this with the entire tennis world.

The user's tweet read:

"So Prozorova makes her Grand Slam debut at the US Open in qualifying. Videos she just "liked" recently: "Putin - the most respected man on Earth", "Russian military jet pilots are the best", "Putin puts Poland in its place", "3 Russian knights: Putin, Lukashenko & Kadyrov"

Sharing the post, Sergiy Stakhovsky wrote:

"Neutral they said…"

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February last year, the sports agencies and several tennis boards barred Russian and Belarussian players from participating in competitions, including the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. The Russian and Belarussian players continue to compete as neutral athletes.

Tatiana Prozorova will have to play the qualifying rounds at the 2023 US Open in order to make herself eligible for the main draw.

How much has the Russian-Ukrainian conflict affected tennis?

Victoria Azarenka and Elina Svitolina during their 2023 Wimbledon clash

The Russia-Ukraine war has had a significant impact on the sport, even leading to tension among players. At the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Ukraine's Elina Svitolina refused to shake hands with Victoria Azarenka of Belarus after their Round-of-16 clash.

Svitolina is one of many Ukrainian players who have been working for the welfare of their country, trying to protect the victims during this tough time.

This is one of the many incidents that have come to light due to the conflict between the two nations. Several players have opted against shaking hands with their opponents before and after the Svitolina and Azarenka incident.

Numerous associations such as the Poland Tennis Board have stopped allowing Russian and Belarussian players to participate in their competitions as a sign of protest which is affecting the game heavily.

The All England Club, the host of the Wimbledon Championships, was fined for banning Russian and Belarusian players last year. They were allowed to play this year under a neutral flag.