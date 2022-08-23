"Can’t wait to play US Open at night again tomorrow! Come join us!" Andy Roddick makes his comeback at Flushing Meadows

Former World No. 1 and 2003 US Open champion Andy Roddick will once again play under the lights at the US Open.

The American will play an exhibition match against his compatriot, James Blake, on the Grandstand court on Tuesday, August 23 at 7 pm local time in New York.

Roddick tweeted that he is excited to once again play a night match in the arena of the greatest triumph of his tennis career.

"Can’t wait to play US Open at night again tomorrow! Come join us!" said Roddick.

"It was probably the only time in my career where I went into a tournament thinking that I was the favorite," - Andy Roddick on his 2003 US Open triumph

Roddick at an event in Kimpton Hotel Eventi

Andy Roddick won his first and only Grand Slam at the 2003 US Open and is the last American male tennis player to win a grand slam in singles.

But the former tennis pro stated that he was feeling confident and believed he was the favorite heading into the 2003 US Open in a recent interview with the New York Post.

"It was obviously pretty exciting. It was probably the only time in my career where I went into a tournament thinking that I was the favorite," said Andy Roddick.

He mentioned that the only player he feared was former British No. 1 Tim Henman, as the Brit defeated him earlier in the summer. He drew him in the first round and elaborated on how he had to play the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals back-to-back in three days.

"The only person who I had lost to that summer was a guy named Tim Henman, and the draw comes out, and that’s who I played first. So I’m going, “Ohmigosh, I have this opportunity, I’m playing so well, but I’m also playing a guy that I lost to two weeks ago.” said the former tennis player.

"It was pretty stressful. And then the final weekend — it rained a bunch that year — so I played the quarters, semis and finals on consecutive days Friday, Saturday and then Sunday. So, it was all a bit of a whirlwind, it was tough physically, but I often wonder if it was better for me mentally to kinda get on with it rather than having kinda days off in between," reflected Roddick.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan