Rising star Ashlyn Krueger won the Challenger tournament in Gaiba, Italy, on Sunday, clinching the biggest title of her young career.

Krueger defeated German veteran Tatjana Maria in the final of the Veneto Open, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5, to win the only WTA 125 grasscourt tournament of the year. Maria, last year's Wimbledon semifinalist, won the first set quite easily, breaking Krueger twice. The American upped her game to win the second set. Having fallen 5-2 behind in the third, she fought back to secure the victory.

The title has helped Krueger, the 2021 USTA National 18s champion, climb from World No. 143 to World No. 108, her highest-ever ranking.

The 19-year-old was over the moon and shared her thoughts on the impressive performance during her post-match remarks. She thanked the crowd for their support and revealed how she navigated Tatjana Maria, who plays her best tennis on grass.

“I've never played in such an atmosphere before; the crowd supported me a lot during the final and I'm grateful for that," Krueger said. "I knew I was up against a very difficult opponent who plays her best tennis on grass, but I accepted that I had to play outside my comfort zone. I did and it worked. I'm proud of how I managed to turn the match to my side."

Krueger began her campaign in Gaiba against Dalila Jakupovic, easing past her 6-3, 6-2. Her next match was much closer, as Katie Swan took the American into a third set before retiring at 6-3, 4-6, 5-5. Krueger then bettered No. 7 seed Lucrezia Stefanini, 6-1, 6-2, to set up an all-American semifinal against Robin Montgomery, who she defeated 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-2.

Ashlyn Krueger made her maiden WTA tour quarterfinal at the Libema Open

Ashlyn Krueger at the US Open

Before her milestone in Gaiba, Ashlyn Krueger grabbed the tennis world's attention at the 2023 Libema Open, where she reached her maiden WTA quarterfinal.

Krueger registered straight-set wins over Rebecca Peterson (first round) and No. 2 seed and former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka (second round) to enter the quarterfinals. Viktoria Hruncakova halted the American's dream run, defeating her 6-4, 6-4.

The quarterfinal in Libema and the title in Gaiba will surely help Krueger as she prepares for her maiden campaign at the Wimbledon Championships.

Ashlyn Krueger made her WTA tour debut at the 2021 Silicon Valley Classic and her Grand Slam debut at the 2021 US Open via a wildcard.

