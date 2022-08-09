With first round victory at 2022 Canadian Open, Serena Williams now holds record for most wins at the tournament

23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams began her US Open swing with a straight-sets win against World No. 57 Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in the first round of the National Bank Open on Monday.

With this victory, she has surpassed Chris Evert (34) to hold the record for most wins (35) at the Canadian Open in the Open Era.

OptaAce @OptaAce



@WTA 35 - Serena #Williams is now the female player with the most wins at the Canadian Open in the Open Era (35). Queen. @WTA _insider #SerenaWilliams 35 - Serena #Williams is now the female player with the most wins at the Canadian Open in the Open Era (35). Queen.@WTA @WTA_insider #SerenaWilliams https://t.co/SLR8BtoGR2

Arantxa Sanchez (32), Monica Seles (31) and Helena Sukova (28) complete the top five winners list at the Masters 1000 event.

Williams, a three-time winner, has often referred to the Canadian Open as one of her favorite WTA tournaments. After winning her first singles match in more than a year, Williams will be eager to pick up more wins ahead of the US Open.

"It's great to be back in Toronto, I didn't know if I would be able to play here again," Williams said during her on-court interview. "This being one of my favorite stops on tour, I was really happy to be here again. Thank you everyone.I love you."

wta @WTA







#NBO22 Another year, another Serena win @serenawilliams comes through a tough test in Toronto to advance to Round 2! Another year, another Serena win 🙌🇺🇸 @serenawilliams comes through a tough test in Toronto to advance to Round 2!#NBO22 https://t.co/PGUY5sX10k

"I love playing though, it's amazing but I can't do this forever so sometimes you just want to try your best to enjoy the moments and do the best that you can," quoted Williams to ESPN.

Serena Williams' return to professional tennis

National Bank Open Toronto - Day 3

Serena Williams was absent from the WTA tour for more than a year after sustaining a hamstring injury at Wimbledon last year. She made her comeback at Eastbourne this year, playing in the doubles alongside Ons Jabeur.

The duo reached the semifinals but had to pull out after Jabeur suffered a knee injury.

Williams returned to Wimbledon for her first singles match, where she faced Harmony Tan of France in the first round. Despite giving it her best, she fell short against the Frenchwoman and made an early exit.

She fared much better in her first-round match at the Canadian Open, hitting some deep forehands and crispy volleys to dominate over her opponent. With the year's final Major scheduled to begin on August 29, the 40-year-old will be eager to regain some form before heading to New York.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh