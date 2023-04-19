Former World No. 1 Tracy Austin celebrated her 30th wedding anniversary with her husband Scott Holt.

Austin, the youngest US Open female singles champion (16) and the youngest inductee into the International Tennis Hall of Fame (29), and Holt walked down the wedding aisle on April 17, 1993. The two have three kids together — sons Sean, Brandon, and Dylan.

Austin took to social media to celebrate her three-decade-long marriage by posting photographs of her and Holt over the years.

"30 years ago, I’m lucky I made the best decision to share my life with you! You are caring, confident and with your infectious personality & sense of humor, there is never a dull moment! Happy Anniversary Scottie! I love you," she captioned her post in Instagram.

Tracy Austin's son Brandon Holt takes up tennis as a career, catches sporting world's attention at US Open 2022

Brandon Holt in action at the 2022 US Open.

Brandon Holt has followed in his mother Tracy Austin's footsteps and picked up tennis as a career. Brandon was a member of the University of Southern California Tennis team before turning pro in 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic and a hand injury have been recent roadblocks in his young career. Medical tests revealed that he had an osteoid osteoma, which is an extra bone growing on his fourth metacarpal. He underwent surgery for the same in August and did not play competetive tennis in 2021.

“When I was going through that I had no clue if my career was going to be over. I had no clue about my injury. It’s just a helpless feeling because I didn’t know what it was, it was hurting like crazy. I wasn’t able to play. Basically I couldn’t run, I couldn’t move because I would feel my heartbeat in my hand,” he said, speaking about his injury in an interview with ATP.

The 25-year-old was back in action in 2022, catching the attention of the tennis world on his Grand Slam debut at the 2022 US Open when he stunned 10th seed Taylor Fritz in the opening round. The 24-year-old lost the opening set against his compatriot in the tiebreaker but bounced back in style to win 6-7(3), 7-6(1), 6-3, 6-4. Incidentally, it was also Holt's maiden triumph on the ATP tour.

After the win, he stated that his mother was his inspiration.

“She [Tracy Holt] is an unbelievable competitor. I think just watching her do day-to-day things, it’s kind of 100 per cent or nothing. I’ve never seen her give anything less than 100 per cent and it’s always that [way], whether she’s doing things for her family — it seems like her favourite thing to do because she’s always there for us,” he said.

The current World No. 190 also said that he admired her competitive nature and her drive to give her 100% in everything.

“I think that’s the biggest thing that I’ve learned. Whether it’s in tennis or playing a game of cards. She’s not going to lose. She’ll reach across the table and rip your heart out and then hug you after,” he added.

