"Eliminate the second-night match in tennis and then immediately resign" - Witty Venus Williams on what she would do if she became the Prime Minister

Venus Williams has once again shown her wit in a recent interactive session she had with fans on Instagram. The American regularly interacts with her fans and answers a varied set of questions.

During a recent interaction on the Instagram page of her lifestyle brand Eleven by Venus, Williams was asked by a fan what she would do if she was made Prime Minister for one day.

The 42-year-old replied that she would stop the rule of having two-night matches on the tour before resigning immediately.

" I would eliminate the second-night match in tennis and then immediately resign" said Venus Williams.

Williams has played close to 1100 singles matches to date, out of which a large part has been night matches. Currently competing in the North American hardcourt swing, she will have no choice but to endure a few more night sessions.

Venus Williams makes first round exit at 2022 Canadian Open

Venus Williams in action at the 2022 Canadian Open.

Venus Williams was recently in action at the 2022 Canadian Open in Toronto. Despite putting up a resilient display, the American lost her opening-round match to Jil Teichmann in straight sets.

Teichmann was devastating in her execution on the court, winning 75% points behind her first serve despite only winning 38% on her second serve. She made up for that by winning 81% of her points on Williams' second serve during the one-hour 15-minute contest.

Williams lost her serve six times in the match and failed to break the Swiss. The lack of match practice was evident in the former World No. 1's game.

The defeat in Toronto comes on the back of her opening-round exit at the Citi Open in Washington. With the New York Major not far away, she will be hoping to find her form by the end of the month.

Her fans were hoping that she could close out the day with a double Williams victory after her younger sister Serena Williams won her opening-round match. Serena eventually also exited the tournament with a second-round defeat to Belinda Bencic.

With Serena announcing plans to retire from the sport after the 2022 US Open, many fans are now calling for the Williams sisters to compete in the doubles one last time.

