The Indian tennis team arrived in Islamabad on Sunday evening for its Davis Cup tie against Pakistan, scheduled on February 3 and 4.

The Davis Cup tie ends Pakistan Tennis's 60-year-long wait to host its neighbors, with India last travelling to the nation in 1964.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has left no stone unturned in terms of security measures.

"Since an Indian team has come to Pakistan after 60 years, we are taking extra precaution. There are four to five layers of security around the Indian team. I, as event security manager, is with them during travel," PTF secretary general Col Gul Rehman told PTI. "Escort vans are with the team during travel time, and they enter the hotel from the VVIP entry, which is reserved for Head of State. Bomb disposal squads sanitised the venue in the morning, and no one will be allowed to enter the venue. It will be a drill that will be followed throughout the tie.”

The Indian tennis team will be led by Ramkumar Ramanathan with N Sriram Balaji, Niki Poonacha and Saketh Myneni also part of the squad. Digvijay Pratap Singh, who made his Davis Cup debut against Morocco in Lucknow last year, is the backup player.

Zeeshan Ali was named non-playing captain after Rohit Rajpal pulled out because of medical reasons in his family.

"I think it is going to promote tennis in Pakistan" - Pakistan tennis legend on Indian team's Davis Cup tie visit

The Davis Cup tie between India and Pakistan was moved from Pakistan to a neutral venue (Kazakhstan) in 2019 after the All India Tennis Association (AITA) alluded to the severe diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Though the same move was attempted again by AITA to move the World Group I playoff tie, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) tribunal rejected the appeal.

The Indian team's arrival is a major boost for the Pakistan tennis fraternity and this could be the best platform to spread the word for the sport anew. Reacting to Indian team's upcoming visit, veteran Pakistan player Aisam-ul-haq Quereshi told PTI that he was very excited for the two nations to meet in Pakistan once again.

"We are very, very excited and happy, finally the Indian Davis Cup team is here. I have always believed that we should keep politics, religion, culture away from sports. That's the beauty of the sport and being a sportsman. I have always vouched for that," he said. "For me it's the most historical tie, probably. I am super excited to be part of it. I think it is going to promote tennis in Pakistan, definitely."

The first day of the Davis Cup between India and Pakistan starts on Saturday, February 3.