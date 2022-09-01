Fractured wrist forces John Isner to withdraw from US Open 2022

John Isner has withdrawn from the 2022 US Open ahead of his second-round match against Holger Rune on Wednesday.

This is just the third walkover that the 37-year-old has given in his career and the first at a Grand Slam. The American took to social media to make the announcement.

"In my match yesterday I sustained a fall and subsequently fractured my left wrist. Extremely unfortunate and needless to say am pulling out of the tournament. See y’all in 2023," he tweeted.

The World No. 48 beat Argentinian qualifier Federico Delbonis 6-3, 6-1, 7-5 in the opening round at Flushing Meadows to book his place in the second round. He looked at his best in that contest, never facing a break point.

Isner, the ATP record-holder for most aces in the history of the sport with 13,782, was looking in good form to make a deep run at the US Major this year and record his best-ever performance at the event, which now remains a pair of quarterfinal appearances in 2011 and 2018.

Following his withdrawal, Danish teenager Rune has progressed to the third round. The 19-year-old will play the winner of the second-round match between seventh seed Cameron Norrie and Joao Sousa, who are scheduled to lock horns on Court 7 on Thursday.

This is Rune's second US Open and fifth Grand Slam main draw appearance, and his best-ever result in New York. He lost to Novak Djokovic last year and made a first-round exit, though he did manage to win a set against the Serb. Earlier this year, he reached the quarterfinals of the French Open, where he lost to eventual runner-up Caper Ruud.

“She's in that rarefied air like Michael Jordan or Wayne Gretzky or Roger Federer” - John Isner on Serena Williams ahead of 2022 US Open

Serena Williams in action at the 2022 US Open.

The withdrawal comes as a huge blow to John Isner, who had been looking forward to competing in front of his home fans at the tournament. Before the 2022 US Open began, he admitted that this edition of the tournament was more important than the rest as it would mark his compatriot Serena Williams' last appearance in New York.

Speaking to the Tennis Channel, he stressed that the sport will sorely miss Williams' presence.

"I think tennis is going to miss Serena's presence sorely. But the good thing about Serena I think is she will always be around. She's an incredible athlete and will be every bit as popular when she's done with tennis as she ever was when she was playing," he said.

