Frances Tiafoe amused by Ben Shelton's reaction to his Wimbledon 1R win; Lindsey Vonn also addresses American's triumph

Frances Tiafoe kicked off his Wimbledon campaign in style, defeating Elmer Moller in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the second round of the Grand Slam tournament. His celebrations extended far beyond Center Court

After the win, Tiafoe shared photos from his first round match where he was seen in action, making astonishing aces, volleys and backhands. He captioned the photo:

"Snow Foe ❄️❄️"

Fellow American tennis star Ben Shelton reacted to the win in the comments section:

"dr."

Tiafoe, who was left amused by this, replied to the comment, writing,

“😂😂😂 bruh chill.”

The good vibes didn’t stop there. Olympic ski legend Lindsey Vonn also jumped in, writing:

“Yes bro!”

In the first round, Tiafor fired 7 aces to Moller’s 2 and committed only 4 double faults compared to the Dane’s 13. His first-serve percentage was 54%, and he won 88% of those points and 59% on his second serve. Meanwhile, Moller won 71% of his first-serve points and 69% on second serve.

Tiafoe converted 5 of 11 break-point opportunities, while Møller, who had just two chances, could only convert one. The American also won more points overall (90 to 70), including 34 receiving points and 56 on serve.

No. 12 Tiafoe will next face British tennis player Cameron Norrie in the second round of the tournament. Norrie defeated Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3).

Frances Tiafoe previously made history at Roland Garros

Frances Tiafoe came into Wimbledon in high spirits after he made it to the French Open quarterfinals, becoming the first Black American man to reach the stage since Arthur Ashe in 1971. Moreover, he became the first American to make it this far at Roland Garros since Andre Agassi in 1993.

Tiafoe powered through the first few rounds, beating Sebastian Korda, Daniel Altmaier and Alexei Popyrin in straight sets. His run was halted by Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals as he fell 6‑2, 4‑6, 7‑5, 6‑2. His exit sparked some controversy after Tiafoe publicly expressed frustration over the officiating following Musetti’s ball-kick incident.

Notably, Tiafoe hasn't been in great touch transitioning from clay to grass. At Queen’s Club, the unseeded Dan Evans stunned Tiafoe in straight sets, 7‑5, 6‑2.

