Frances Tiafoe delighted to meet Maryland legend Brenda Frese 

World No. 17 Frances Tiafoe recently interacted with University of Maryland Women's basketball coach Brenda Frese.

Tiafoe captured his first title of the season this month at the 2023 United Cup while representing the United States of America. He was delighted to meet Frese, who is also a former National Women's basketball champion and two-time AP College Basketball Coach of the Year.

The 25-year-old uploaded a picture of himself with the Maryland legend on his social media account on Instagram.

"Maryland legend nice to meet you," quoted Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe gushes about his meeting with Brenda Frese

The 2022 US Open semifinalist is known to be a huge NBA fan and also boasts about having the biggest NBA jersey collection on the ATP Tour. Born and brought up in Hyattsville, Maryland, he is often seen in NBA games supporting his favorite team, the Washington Wizards.

The American also revealed his favorite NBA players are LeBron James, Ja Morant, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo in an interview with ATP last year.

He was lucky to witness Los Angeles Lakers maverick LeBron James live before the 2022 Indian Wells Masters in California. The four-time NBA Champion scored 56 points and led the Los Angeles Lakers to a home win against the Golden State Warriors.

Frances Tiafoe features on the entry list of the 2023 Dallas Open

2023 Australian Open - Day 5 Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe will return to the men's tour at the 2023 Dallas Open. The American has been in great touch in the last few months and was considered to be a dark horse for the 2023 Australian Open title. However, his run came to an end in the third round after Karen Khachanov outfoxed him in four sets.

The World No. 17 will now be eyeing a successful run at the ATP 250 hardcourt event in Texas. The likes of Taylor Fritz, Jenson Brooksby, Reilly Opelka, Miomir Kecmanovic, and John Isner are all included in the entry list. The two talented youngsters, Ben Shelton and Jiri Lehecka, are also set to make an appearance after showcasing their immense potential in Melbourne.

Tiafoe skipped the last edition of the Dallas Open and will be making his first appearance at the hardcourt event. Marcos Giron, Jenson Brooksby, John Isner, and Reilly Opelka were the four semifinalists in 2022 with Reilly Opelka going on to win the title against Brooksby in the summit clash. The 2023 edition of the ATP 250 event will begin on February 6.

