Frances Tiafoe drops 3-word reaction to girlfriend Ayan Broomfield turning heads in stylish black dress at WTA party in Los Angeles

US tennis player Frances Tiafoe expressed affection for his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield as she made the headlines at the WTA's Oscars weekend rebranding cocktail party in Los Angeles. The glamorous soiree, which was held at Sunset Tower Hotel over Oscars weekend, welcomed some of sports and entertainment's A-listers, such as World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and director Ava DuVernay.

The event was a milestone for the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) as it launched a bold new brand identity to make women's tennis more exciting on the global stage. The rebrand includes a new logo and the tagline "Rally the World," which reflects the power of the sport to rally the fans. The new identity launched on February 27, 2025, on all WTA platforms and will launch on broadcast graphics starting March 5. BNP Paribas Open fans who attend Indian Wells starting March 2 will be the first in person to experience the new branding.

Broomfield, a former tennis player and social media influencer, turned heads in a close-fitting black AMBUSH wool gilet Ribbon Vest dress and style-forward Dolce Vita heels. The Canadian showed her fashion sense by adding tennis racket-print earrings to complete the look, tastefully nodding to her passion for the sport. Broomfield shared a string of photos from the night on her Instagram page on March 1, 2025, giving a closer glimpse at her outfit and the night of glamour.

"Celebrating the @wta last night ! #WTArallytheworld," Broomfield captioned her post.

Tiafoe responded in kind, admiring Broomfield's apparel by making this comment on her post with words of admiration:

"Fit is crazzzyyy."

Frances Tiafoe's comment on his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield's Instagram post/@ayan.broomfield

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield reacted to the American becoming a Lululemon brand ambassador

In Pictures: Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield during the 2023 Laver Cup (Source: Getty)

Frances Tiafoe ended his eight-year, long-term partnership when he revealed at the start of this year that he had joined forces as an ambassador for Canadian sporting apparel company Lululemon. His girlfriend, former professional tennis player Ayan Broomfield, was supportive and proud of his decision.

Tiafoe first wore Lululemon's "passionate pink" clothing during his January Australian Open bid. His bid was cut short in the second round after he fell to Fabian Marozsan.

"lululemon is changing the game for apparel by combining high performance and high style,” said Frances Tiafoe in a press release. “I’m excited to work with a brand that allows me to express myself and look forward to being a part of the creative process both on and off the court."

Broomfield assured that she totally agreed with his choice, leaving a brief but uplifting three-word message to the news.

"Proud of you," Broomfield wrote on her Instagram story.

Screengrab of Ayan Broomfield's Instagram story (@ayan.broomfield)

Frances Tiafoe recently concluded his Mexican Open campaign in Acapulco, where he lost 3-6, 7-6 (6), 3-6 to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Up next, he is set to compete at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, starting on March 5.

