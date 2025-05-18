Frances Tiafoe drops 3-word reaction as girlfriend Ayan Broomfield turns heads in elegant red gown at Cannes Film Festival

Frances Tiafoe reacted as his long-time girlfriend Ayan Broomfield wore a stunning dress at this week's Cannes Film Festival. The 27-year-old former WTA pro wore a long gown at the event, which will run until May 24.

Tiafoe has been going out with Broomfield since 2018. The two met while coming up on the juniors' tennis circuit in 2015, having been introduced to each other by their mutual friend and fellow pro tennis aspirant Victoria Duval. Their relationship has only gone from strength to strength over the years, with the Canadian offering unwavering support to the American in his pursuit of silverware on the ATP Tour.

Ayan Broomfield, on her part, competed on the WTA Tour until 2020, after which she became inactive due to burnout and injuries. A former singles World No. 680 and two-time doubles titlist on the ITF tour, she focuses on her modeling gigs nowadays.

Earlier on Saturday (May 17), Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend posted pictures on Instagram from her red carpet look at this week's Cannes Film Festival. She wore an Italian company Campary's red shoulderless gown.

"Cannes Film Festival with @campariofficial ❤️❤️❤️," Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield wrote on her Instagram.

Tiafoe promptly commented on her post:

"Fine like wine 🍷🍷."

Frances Tiafoe's reply to his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield's Instagram post ([email protected])

Tiafoe, meanwhile, has struggled to get his ATP Tour season off the blocks this year, compiling a mediocre 12-10 win/loss record.

Frances Tiafoe looking to salvage 2025 season at Hamburg Open 2025

Although the 27-year-old did finish runner-up at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship last month, he has failed to make a dent in the field in the rest of his campaigns. The three-time ATP singles titlist did reach the Round of 16 at the Italian Open last week, where he was defeated convincingly by the unseeded Matteo Arnaldi in straight sets.

Tiafoe, ranked 16th in the world, will play at the Hamburg European Open next week before beginning his French Open preparations. The former World No. 10 will be making his debut at the ATP 500 tournament as the second seed in the men's singles.

He will then be eager to record a deep showing at Roland Garros, which is the only Major tournament where he has yet to go past the third round.

