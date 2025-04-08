Frances Tiafoe drops "insane" verdict as girlfriend Ayan Broomfield trains with him and announces new initiative

Frances Tiafoe reacted to girlfriend Ayan Broomfield's new video of training with him and announcing her new initiative in a recent update. The duo has been dating for 10 years and made their relationship public in 2018.

Ad

Tiafoe concluded his ATP Houston campaign on April 7, 2025, where he reached the finals after toppling players, including Adam Walton, Alex Michelsen, and Brandon Nakashima. However, in the last round, he fell short of bagging the title after being bested by fellow American Jenson Brooksby, who claimed the victory with a score of 6-4, 6-2.

Tiafoe is gearing up for the Monte-Carlo Masters, and amid this, he reacted to his girlfriend's video on Instagram. Broomfield shared a video that carried glimpses of her training with the player and announced her new initiative, Ayan's Aces. This is focused on bringing diversity to tennis, and with this, she hosted over 100 women of color at the Miami Open.

Ad

Trending

The World No. 17 reshared this video on his Instagram story and reacted to it by calling it insane. He wrote:

"Yes this came out insane✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿"

Frances Tiafoe's Instagram story

Frances Tiafoe kicked off his 2025 season with the Brisbane International, where he, unfortunately, faced an early exit in the second round. He will be seen competing against Miomir Kecmanovic on April 8 at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Ad

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield opened up about how they met for the first time

Tiafoe and his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield- Source: Getty

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, appeared on Tennis Channel's 'Second Serve' show, where she was asked about how the duo started dating in the first place. Reflecting on this, the Canadian said that they were initially set up by their mutual friend and fellow player, Victoria Duval. She also revealed that they met in 2015 and started as friends first.

Ad

"I met Frances, so we both knew about each other, but I met him in person in 2015," Ayan Broomfield said. "Actually, a former player named Victoria Duval, she knew both of us individually and she kind of peeped in Frances' ear and said, 'I think you guys would be fun together, I think you would have a good time.' And so, Frances reached out and we became friends for about six months.

Ad

"At first we became best friends, and then he asked me out and it's been history. It's been a while. We always tell her, 'you'll be at the wedding,'" she added.

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend is making waves as a businesswoman and an influencer. Ahead of this, she was also a professional tennis player who won two doubles titles on the ITF circuit and reached a career-high ranking of 680 on the WTA tour in 2015.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More