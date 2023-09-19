Frances Tiafoe, Felix Auger-Aliassime and other stars touchdown in Vancouver for the 2023 Laver Cup

The 2023 Laver Cup is almost upon us. Vancouver, Canada is the venue for the pre-eminent team event, and several stars like Frances Tiafoe and Felix Auger-Aliassime have already arrived in the city.

Earlier on Monday (September 18), the social media handle of Laver Cup posted a few clips of the top players that will be competing for the defending champion Team World and the challenger Team Europe.

Frances Tiafoe, who reached the men's top 10 for the first time this year, expressed elation at being back at the team event. He said:

"Team World. Frances Tiafoe back out here at Laver Cup. Can't wait to play. 2K23, let's go!"

Felix Auger-Aliassime, meanwhile, was visibly happy to compete in his home country as he expressed his hopes of winning a second title for Team World.

"I just got to Vancouver. I'm happy to take part in this year's Laver Cup again for Team World. Lets go back to back. Come on!" he said excitedly.

Hubi Hurkacz and Gael Monfils, meanwhile, have also landed in Vancouver. Both players admitted that they were excited to make their debut for Team Europe this year.

"Hey guys, just landed in Vancouver. Super excited to represent Team Europe here. And yeah, we're going to try our best and see you guys out there," the Pole said.

"I think I'm one of the first ones here. So you see, it's to show you how excited I am," the Frenchman remarked.

Laver Cup's other participants like Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul, Christopher Eubanks, Milos Raonic, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Francisco Cerundolo and Arthur Fils will also be arriving in Vancouver shortly.

Frances Tiafoe and Felix Auger-Aliassime were the two crucial players behind Team World's first Laver Cup triumph in 2022

Frances Tiafoe celebrates after helping Team World win the 2023 Laver Cup

Frances Tiafoe and Felix Auger-Aliassime have both been in underwhelming form in 2023, and will be hoping to rejuvenate their season at the Laver Cup this weekend.

Tiafoe broke into the top 10 for the first time this year, while also winning three ATP 250 titles. The American, however, has struggled for form lately and has lost his last three matches - including an upset-loss in the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open to fellow Team World member Ben Shelton.

Auger-Aliassime, meanwhile, has lost 15 of his 29 tour-level matches in 2023. The Canadian, who suffered from shoulder niggles for a large part of the season, crashed out in the first round of the New York Major.

The American and the Canadian were in far better form at this time last year, though. They were, in fact, the two players who contributed the most to Team World's maiden Laver Cup title.

Frances Tiafoe defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in a winner-takes-all singles match on the final day. He also saved a match point to beat the duo of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in doubles on Day 1. Felix Auger-Aliassime, for his part, defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets, while also partnering up with Sock in their victory over Matteo Berrettini and Andy Murray on Day 3.

Their collective efforts ensured that Team World beat Team Europe at Laver Cup for the first time since its inception in 2017.