Frances Tiafoe & girlfriend Ayan's relaxing beach day turns chaotic after loving reunion in Cannes

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield shared glimpses of her trip to Cannes, France, to join the ATP star. The Canadian player uploaded stories, from getting ready next to her wardrobe, to boarding a flight to France, where she reunited with her beau to cherish relaxing moments ahead of the upcoming major event at Roland Garros.

Tiafoe and Broomfield have been dating since 2015 after being introduced by a mutual friend, Victoria Duval. The Canadian tennis pro competed at Clemson and UCLA, where she won the 2019 NCAA doubles title. She also reached a career-high doubles ranking of 467. Besides tennis, Broomfield served as a body double for Venus Williams in King Richard. She is a model and founder of the Ayan Broomfield Foundation to support global youth sports programs.

Broomfield updated fans with glimpses of her trip to Cannes. The series began with the Canadian pro sharing a mirror selfie in which she was seen surrounded by luggage in her travel wear.

"My three 70lbs bags and I off to Cannes," her caption said.

Ayan Broomfield's story | Image Source: Instagram/@ayan.broomfield

The following was a short video clip showcasing the Airport interior in Cannes, France. She also posted a heartwarming update of reuniting with Frances Tiafoe as she stood on her toes to embrace her boyfriend.

"Five weeks apart! Flew in to support," she wrote.

Frances Tiafoe with girlfriend Ayan Broomfield | Image Source: Instagram/@ayan.broomfield

The couple later went out for a relaxing getaway on the beach, where Tiafoe encountered a terrible moment with a seagull.

"This seagull keeps trying Frances! Let's the game begin," she wrote.

Ayan Broomfield's story | Image Source: Instagram/@ayan.broomfield

Frances Tiafoe is preparing for the upcoming challenge at Roland Garros. The 27-year-old faced a shocking defeat against Sebastian Ofner in the opening round of the ongoing Italian Open.

Frances Tiafoe responds if he would join the fight against higher prize money at the US Open

Frances Tiafoe at the Laver Cup 2024 - Previews - Source: Getty

Frances Tiafoe was exposed to a hypothetical situation of joining the protest against disparities at the US Open, a greater paycheck, for instance. The 27-year-old mentioned how such actions required top-ranked players to step up with a firm voice. He also admitted to lacking trust among peers to be a part of the protest.

“The problem is, though, and you need the best players in the world to do it, the problem is, though, I just don’t trust these guys out here. Everyone would be like, oh, yeah, [in] the meeting before, yeah, man, screw this, man, f— this, man.

"Next day, you see everybody tying their shoes, over there doing bands and all that," he said, in a recent episode of the Changeover Podcast.

After facing an unexpected defeat at the 2025 Italian Open, Tiafoe is looking forward to taking part in Roland Garros to test his levels on clay again. The event is scheduled to kick off on May 25.

