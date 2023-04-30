Frances Tiafoe's love for basketball is no secret. As the NBA season gets into its business end with the playoffs underway, the American tennis star shared his views and revealed his predictions in the build-up to the Conference Finals. Tiafoe also expressed his hope of seeing LeBron James reach the final.

Tiafoe recorded his first win on the European clay-court swing this season on Saturday (April 29), beating Tomas Etcheverry 6-3, 7-6(5) in the second round of the Madrid Open. As the world No. 11 reflected on his victory during a post-match interview with Tennis Channel, he also shared his thoughts on the NBA Playoffs.

Tiafoe praised James' rich run of form and would be thrilled if the basketball legend and his Los Angeles Lakers side reach the final. However, he feels that the Phoenix Suns and the Philadelphia 76ers will contest the Conference Finals.

"LeBron is looking great. I would love to see him get to the Conference Finals and see," Frances Tiafoe said. "It's going to be tough with Denver and Phoenix. Honestly, I'm thinking Philly and Phoenix is my final, as much as I love LeBron."

Tiafoe feels the Suns' Chris Paul has the best chance of winning the title with Kevin Durant as his teammate. The 2022 US Open semifinalist would like to see Chris Paul or the 76ers' James Harden clinch the title.

"If Chris Paul can't do it with KD (Kevin Durant), as he said in his own words, he might as well go to Taiwan and do it with Dwight," Tiafoe added. "I want to see Chris Paul do it or Harden."

Tiafoe will next face another Argentine in Pedro Cachin in the third round of the Madrid Open.

"Starting to find my sweet spot of being posed" - Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe competes at the 2023 Miami Open.

Frances Tiafoe feels he is now gaining more poise during matches, despite the occasional moments when he goes through a range of emotions on the court.

Tiafoe feels he has improved in this regard with more experience of being in tough situations during matches. The American has learned a lot from wins as well as losses.

"Sometimes it gets too high or too low. I'm starting to find my sweet spot of being posed," Frances Tiafoe said. "I guess its over time and experiences and being in those positions a lot. I think winning helps, you can learn from that. Even losses, you can learn from that."

Tiafoe already has a title on clay this season, having won the Houston Open a few weeks ago.

