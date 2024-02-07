Frances Tiafoe hugs NBA star Kevin Durant at Phoenix Suns vs Washington Wizards game, recaps memorable moments with Caitlin Clark and Bradley Beal

Frances Tiafoe shared moments from his memorable weekend in Washington DC, where he attended a couple of basketball games. But arguably the highlight of his trip was embracing NBA star Kevin Durant after the Phoenix Suns defeated the Washington Wizards on Monday night (February 5).

On Sunday, February 4, Tiafoe watched the Iowa Hawkeyes beat the Maryland Terrapins 93-85 in a women’s college basketball game, where he later met Caitlin Clark, the Hawkeyes’ star guard who is on the verge of becoming the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer in women’s basketball history.

On Monday, February 5, Tiafoe returned to the Capital One Arena, where was greeted by the Sun’s star shooting guard Bradley Beal, who scored 43 points to lead the Suns to a 112-140 win over the Wizards. Beal, who was traded from the Wizards to the Suns in 2023, gave Tiafoe his former team's signed jersey.

The 26-year-old received a bobblehead figurine of himself from the Wizards and also got to share a warm embrace with the two-time NBA champion and MVP, Durant, after the game.

Tiafoe took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 6, to share several photos of his weekend, including one with his twin brother Franklin and Durant, and another with Beal.

"A weekend to remember dope having two DC legends X 🐐🐐22 at the crib. BB3 sooo happy to see you back we missed you dawg. No place like home man," Tiafoe wrote.

A look at Frances Tiafoe's performance in the 2024 season so far

Frances Tiafoe kicked off his 2024 season at the Hong Kong Open, where he received a bye in the first round. Tiafoe defeated Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round, 6-3, 7-6(4) but eventually lost to World No. 141 Shang Juncheng in the quarterfinal, 6-4, 6-4.

Tiafoe had a subpar run at the 2024 Australian Open, where he started with a win over Borna Coric in four sets in the first round. The American then lost in straight sets against Tomas Machac in the second round.

Tiafoe will now look to bounce back at the Dallas Open where he is the top seed. The American received a bye in the first round and will face compatriot Alex Michelsen in the second round, who defeated Tennys Sandgren in three sets in the first round. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two players on the ATP tour.