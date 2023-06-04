Frances Tiafoe made an honest admission about his “personal goals” after the 2023 French Open loss.

The American's Roland Garros campaign was halted by Alexander Zverev with a 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-1, 7-6(5) victory in the third round on Saturday, June 3.

The 25-year-old was seemingly the last American standing in the men’s draw after Taylor Fritz and Marcos Giron’s third-round exits earlier in the day, and Tommy Paul’s defeat in the second round.

After his loss, however, Tiafoe remarked that it did not matter if he was the “last American” left in the draw since his result was no better than that of Fritz or Giron.

“It just so happened I played later than Taylor. We both lost in the third round,” the World No. 12 reminded in his post-match presser.

Tiafoe declared that he plays for himself and is not bothered by what other Americans are doing due to the individual nature of the sport. He said that each one of them rightfully has their own ambitions and goals.

“It's not really about ‘I'm the last American and I take pride.’ I don't really care. I want to hold the trophy. I want to hold the Slam,” Frances Tiafoe stated. “It's not really about the other Americans. It's a selfish sport. I got my own personal goals, and so does Taylor. And rightfully so, right?”

The 2022 US Open semifinalist, who faced a similar third-round exit at the 2023 Australian Open, confessed that it will take a while for him to get over his French Open exit.

“I'm an easygoing guy, obviously, but this is going to hurt for a while. I really feel I let the opportunity go, to be really honest with you. This is going to hurt a lot,” he said. “All I really care about are the biggest events in the world, especially the Slams. I want to try to win one. Two slams and two third rounds, very disappointing for me.”

"Hopefully we all get one" – Frances Tiafoe on winning Grand Slam alongside fellow Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul

Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, and Tommy Paul at Laver Cup 2022

Frances Tiafoe firmly stated that he was focusing on personal goals instead of the expectations put on him and his countrymen as ‘Americans’.

He, however, also confessed that he had nothing but best wishes for his compatriots, especially his close friends — 2022 Wimbledon quarterfinalist Taylor Fritz and 2023 Australian Open semifinalist Tommy Paul.

“Me, Taylor, Tommy, we're all playing some great tennis that we're only going to get better and be in these positions and keep going,” he said, “I want those guys to do well, I want those guys to win. But I'm not saying, 'Oh, I'm the last American, whatever.'”

Tiafoe expressed his wish for all three of them to win at least one Grand Slam title before they stopped playing.

“I just want to see all those guys do well, and hopefully by the time we're all done, we all get one,” he said.

