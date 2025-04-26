Frances Tiafoe jokingly shows his jealous side on girlfriend Ayan Broomfield's latest video

Frances Tiafoe recently dropped a cheeky yet lovable reaction to his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield's latest Instagram post. The renowned social media influencer posted a video, highlighting her excitement for the ongoing clay court season. Promoting Tennis Channel's official smartphone app, the Tennis WAG unintentionally teased her boyfriend off.

Frances Tiafoe started dating Ayan Broomfield in 2015 after their unexpected meeting through a mutual friend. The Canadian tennis player and former NCAA doubles champion has backed Tiafoe throughout his career so far, often showing up at his crucial matches. She also served as a body double for Venus Williams in the film "King Richard." Her partnerships with brands like Wilson and Athleta also extended her portfolio in the world of promotions.

Ayan Broomfield recently shared a self-directed campaign for the Tennis Channel app. The Canadian was seen promoting the broadcasting network by mentioning how she regularly stays connected with matches and events live. Sharing details about the subscription plans, she wrote:

"On set, on point, and always on The Tennis Channel App 🖥️🎾—streaming all the action for just $9.99 a month. Worth every serve. @tennischannel #TennisChannelPartner."

While the overall message in her video suggested that her eyes were fixed on the Tennis Channel app, Frances Tiafoe experienced a feeling of jealousy.

"You better be only watching me bb 🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️😂😂," he commented, hilariously expressing his lovable possessiveness.

Frances Tiafoe's comment on Ayan Broomfield's story - Via Instagram

After facing a disappointing exit in Barcelona, Frances Tiafoe is all set to test his potential in Madrid for the ongoing Masters 1000 event.

Who is Frances Tiafoe's opening match rival in Madrid?

Frances Tiafoe at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2025 - Day Two - Source: Getty

American ATP star Frances Tiafoe has already landed in Madrid for his upcoming campaign. The 27-year-old has been navigating through a turbulent season so far, as he couldn't make it past the top 16 in any of the events besides the Houston Open. Ready to compete in Madrid, Tiafoe's first match is scheduled to be played on the 26th of April, against Luciano Darderi.

Frances Tiafoe's current win-loss record shows a concerning 10-9 number in a total of 19 matches, including the 3 Masters 1000 events that he participated in. This also resulted in a significant ranking drop, bringing him down to number 17th in the world.

The American ATP star has an edge against the Italian rival, considering the head-to-head stats from their past meeting. They played against each other in Houston 2024, where Tiafoe secured a commendable 6-2, 7-6 win after which he ended up losing the crown to Ben Shelton.

