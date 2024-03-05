"Frances Tiafoe has lost joy a little bit....I hope he finds that again" - Andrea Petkovic

Former World No. 9 Andrea Petkovic recently expressed her opinion about Frances Tiafoe's indifferent form this season and hopes he finds joy in playing again.

Tiafoe has played 11 games across five ATP tournaments this season, winning six. Currently ranked 18th in the world, the American is gearing up to compete at the 2024 Indian Wells Open, to be played between March 6-17.

Speaking on the Tennis Channel Inside-In podcast, Petkovic emphasized the 26-year-old's form and how he "lives on the joy of the game."

“I really feel for him and this is the toughest part when you have a player like Frances [Tiafoe] who lives on the joy of the game and who lives on playing the game rather than working the game,” Petkovic said (26:10)

Petkovic also opined that the pressure to perform was getting to Tiafoe.

“I think what has been happening to Frances a little bit is the pressure of playing well is mounting as you said and so he has lost that joy a little bit,” she said.

The German hoped that Tiafoe's victory over Max Purcell in the first round of the Mexican Open (4-6, 6-3, 6-0) would help reignite his season.

“I think yesterday coming through that really really tough second set he has to save a lot of break points and maybe that could reignite joy. If it happens, it will be in Acapulco because the crowds really get into these showmanship players and I really hope he finds that again,” Petkovic said.

Frances Tiafoe was knocked out in the second round in Acapulco by Dominik Koepfer (6-4, 5-7, 6-1).

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend reacts as Rafael Nadal's son plays tennis at Netflix Slam

Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield at the Laver Cup 2023 dinner

On Sunday (March 3), Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, posted a video on her Instagram story that featured Rafael Nadal's son playing tennis at the NetflixSlam in Las Vegas.

The couple was present at the event which featured an exhibition match between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.

In the video, Nadal's son tries to hit a tennis ball with a mini racket.

“Rafael Nadal Jr was the Highlight of the event hands down,” Broomfield captioned the video.

Ayan Broomfield's Instagram story

Alcaraz ended up winning the match 3-6, 6-4, (14-12). Up next for both players is the 2024 Indian Wells Open.