Frances Tiafoe lost for words after favorite Washington Wizards fail to secure Top-3 pick in 2025 NBA Draft order

Frances Tiafoe recently expressed disappointment at his favorite team Washington Wizards landing No. 6 pick in the 2025 edition of the NBA Draft next month. 2011 titlists Dallas Mavericks secured the first pick by winning the Draft Lottery earlier this week.

Ad

Tiafoe, who hails from Maryland, Washington, D.C., has been a life-long fan of basketball and was also invited for the 2023 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game. Naturally, the American supports his home team, the Washington Wizards, who won the NBA Finals in 1978.

Earlier in March, the Washington Wizards stumbled in their bid to reach the NBA Finals playoffs for the fourth consecutive year. They have now suffered a further setback, failing to land a top-3 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft Order this week. Frances Tiafoe was far from impressed with the above development as he took to his Instagram handle to repost the results from the Draft Lottery on Tuesday (May 13).

Ad

Trending

"We really not even top three 🤦🤦🤦 @washwizards," Frances Tiafoe wrote on his Instagram stories on Tuesday.

Via Tiafoe Instagram stories

Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs, and Philadelphia 76ers, who have won the NBA Championships once, five times, and thrice, respectively, won the right to make the first three picks in next month's Draft. Charlotte Hornets and Utah Jazz rounded out the top 5 list.*

Ad

*Note - The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery is contested by teams that didn't make the playoffs.

Frances Tiafoe's 2025 season goes from bad to worse as he exits in Italian Open 2R

Frances Tiafoe tracks down a ball at Italian Open | Image Source: Getty

Frances Tiafoe has dropped 11 of his 23 tour-level outings this season, having won back-to-back matches at only two tournaments this year - the U.S. Men's Claycourt Championship and the Madrid Open. The 27-year-old reached his 10th career final in Houston, where he succumbed to surprise finalist Jenson Brooksby, before making it to the third round in Madrid earlier this month.

Ad

Unfortunately, Tiafoe couldn't follow up on the above result at the Italian Open last week, going out to 143rd-ranked Austrian qualifier Sebastian Ofner by a scoreline of 6-2, 6-7(2), 6-3. The American will next play at the Hamburg Open, which will run from May 18-24. The ATP 500 tournament will mark the World No. 16's last tune-up event before the French Open later this month.

Having compiled a 4-9 record on the terre battue in Paris from nine career appearances, he will be eager to turn his year around and go past the third round of the claycourt Major for the first time in his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More

Washington Wizards Nation! You can check out the latest Washington Wizards Schedule and dive into the Wizards Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.