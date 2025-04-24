Frances Tiafoe makes intentions clear with Paige Bueckers' jersey after WNBA icon bids emotional farewell to Huskies

Frances Tiafoe is hopeful of seeing Paige Bueckers' jersey find a special place in the Huskies Hall of Fame as the basketball star bids an emotional farewell to his college basketball team, the UConn Huskies. The star will be representing the Dallas Wings as a No.1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft after she led UConn to a stellar National Championship win earlier this year.

Ad

Tiafoe who is an avid basketball fan and a well-known New York Knicks fan, has also been a great acquaintance of Bueckers as the latter is often spotted cheering on for Tiafoe in many of his tennis matches. The WNBA icon shared a heart-melting post of her bidding adieu to Huskies fans on Instagram on Wednesday.

"Not a goodbye, but a see you later 💙," she captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

To this, Tiafoe took to the comments of her Instagram post and opined that her jersey No. 5 be put on the rafters of Huskies as a way to honor her contribution to the team.

Ad

"5 gon be in the rafters," Tiafoe commented.

Screenshot via @paigebueckers and @bigfoe1998 on Instagram

Other than the players sharing a positive relationship and often interacting with each other on social media, Frances Tiafoe's affinity towards basketball even led him to make an appearance during the 2023 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game.

Ad

He is also often seen sporting his favorite basketball jerseys when not on the court.

Frances Tiafoe expresses his love for NBA jerseys

Frances Tiafoe at a basketball game - Source: Getty

In an interview with the media outlet Sports Illustrated, Frances Tiafoe expressed his love for NBA jerseys and why he is often seen donning them publicly.

Ad

"The fans will also appreciate those sort of things. I also like wearing guys that are just role dudes or under-the-radar dudes where you know you're a real NBA fan.I love rocking my guy K.C.P. [Kentavious Caldwell-Pope] or Cole Anthony or them kind of guys," Tiafoe said.

He added that the main reason for him to publicly wear these jerseys is to show love and support for the players he is friends with.

Ad

"Like making a lot of money in the league, but not the first guys you think about in the NBA. A lot of guys like that I'm friends with. Obviously, there are times where I... I put on 'Bron or K.D. [Kevin Durant] or something like that. But a lot of times, I want to show love to the guys I'm friends with," he added.

The tennis star is currently geared to take on Italy's Luciano Darderi in the Round of 64 clash at the Madrid Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More