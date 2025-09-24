Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze recently attended the Burberry fashion show in London. Their latest look at the event garnered some attention from Frances Tiafoe and Matteo Berrettini on tour.

Paul was last seen in action at the US Open, where he reached the third round. Despite a valiant effort against the Alexander Bublik, the Kazakh defeated him in a thrilling five-set bout.

The American recently withdrew from the Laver Cup due to injury concerns. He spent some time with his girlfriend Paige Lorenze and attended the Burberry fashion show in London.

"First fashion show and an amazing night with @burberry," Tommy Paul said

Here's how Paige Lorenze, Frances Tifoe and Matteo Berrettini reacted:

"Burberry Bean," Paige Lorenze said

"Mamma Mia," Matteo Berrettini added

"Tuffff," Frances Tiafoe said

Tommy Paul at Burberry - Image Source: @tommypaull Instagram

Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze first met at the 2022 US Open and made their relationship official the same year. The got engaged in July 2025 after nearly three years together.

Paige Lorenze is a lifestyle influencer and entrepreneur who founded the fashion brand Dairy Boy in 2021. The couple is often spotted at Major tennis events and luxury brand collaborations.

Lorenze travels globally to support Paul and was present at the 2025 US Open last month. She attented every match until Paul's exit in the third round.

"I’m pushing him in general to create content because I see the value in it" - Paige Lorenze on helping Tommy Paul maximise from his career

Paul at the Laver Cup 2023 - Preview Day 4 - Source: Getty

Tommy Paul has had a hot and cold season so far, amassing 29 wins from 42 matches, including semifinal runs in Adelaide, Dallas, Houston and Rome. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, but lost to Alexander Zverev in four sets.

Paul's girlfriend spoke about pushing him to create content as well apart from tennis because it had the potential to work for him. During an interview with GQ, here's what Paige said:

“I think of all the American guys, Tommy is the most quiet in terms of self-promotion. I’m pushing him in general to create content because I see the value in it, and I want him to make the most of his career. There’s an entire side of Twitter that goes nuts for him! And sometimes I also wish he would involve the crowd a little bit more,” Tommy Paul's girlfriend said

She also revealed a bit about Paul's down to earth personality on and off the court.

"But there’s also a lot of strength to that. He’s so modest, and…not shy, but not boastful. My favorite thing about him is that he’s humble, and so gracious, and not cocky. And I love the way he treats other players,” she added

Paul has yet to announce his return after a disappointing campaign in New York. The American is still in contention to qualify for the ATP Finals.

