Frances Tiafoe and Nick Kyrgios continue bullying Stefanos Tsitsipas on social media, draw flak from concerned fans

Frances Tiafoe called Stefanos Tsitsipas 'greek yogurt' during their match at the recently-concluded Laver Cup and Nick Kyrgios had a good laugh about it.

Tiafoe and Tsitsipas played out an enthralling encounter at the O2 Arena in London, with the former winning 1-6, 7-6(11), 10-8. This win, and others, helped Team World win the Laver Cup for the first time.

During the match, Tiafoe referred to Tsitsipas as 'greek yogurt' while surrounded by his teammates.

"I want all of that Greek yogurt," the US Open semifinalist was heard saying.

The 24-year-old used the same term for the World No. 6 in his post-match press conference.

"You know, I see Stef across the court and I'm, like, I'm licking my lips playing that guy. I want to win. So, yeah, I'm just happy I got over the line. Yeah, like we just like Greek yogurt, so it was good," he said.

Tiafoe stirred up further controversy by having a laugh with Nick Kyrgios in the comment section of a video posted online.

Eurosport shared an Instagram reel of the 'greek yogurt' incident and the Aussie tagged the American in a comment which was riddled with laughing emojis.

"Pauseeeeeeeee bro 😮😮😮😮😮😂😂😂,"Kyrgios' comment read.

Tiafoe responded to it with a string of laughing emojis.

Several fans took offense to Tiafoe's antics and accused him of bullying. One said that the American had no regrets over his actions.

"Frances Tiafoe is still laughing at his bullying and doesn't seem to regret it as can be seen from his comment below the posted Eurosport video," a fan said.

One fan said Kyrgios getting involved made the incident look even worse.

"NK getting involved makes it even worse ugh," the tweet read.

What will Frances Tiafoe's next tournament be?

Frances Tiafoe celebrating winning the Laver Cup

After guiding Team World to Laver Cup glory, Frances Tiafoe will next compete at the Japan Open in Tokyo. The American is seeded fourth in the ATP 250 tournament and will look to have a good run.

While most of the top players will take part in the Astana Open in Kazakhstan, there are a few recognized names at the Japan Open, with World No. 2 Casper Ruud and World No. 8 Cameron Norrie seeded first and second respectively.

Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz is the third seed while Nick Kyrgios is seeded fifth. The remaining seeds at the Japan Open include Alex de Minaur, Denis Shapovalov and Dan Evans.

