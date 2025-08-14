  • home icon
Frances Tiafoe pens loving message for girlfriend Ayan on her 28th birthday; Tommy Paul's fiancée Paige also sends heartfelt wishes

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 14, 2025 02:29 GMT
Laver Cup 2022 - Previews
Frances Tiafoe kicked off celebrations for his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield, who turned 28 on Wednesday. From heartfelt tributes to loving comments, Tiafoe showered Broomfield with affection and praise.

Tiafoe posted a photo of Broomfield on his Instagram story from what appears to be a photoshoot from a tennis seating area. He set the background music to Jagged Edge’s "I Gotta Be." He wrote:

"It’s @ayan.broomfield day happy 28 Bday BB ❤️❤️"
Tiafoe&#039;s Instagram story
Continuing the celebrations, Tiafoe uploaded several photos on Instagram documenting their relationship. These included a few solo photos of Broomfield, glimpses from their vacations, and also from a Washington Commanders playoff game. Tiafoe added a sweet caption to the photos, writing:

"Happy 28th bday to @ayan.broomfield my BB. Sooo proud all your growth you’ve made personally and@professionally this past year. Can’t wait to see what’s ahead for you my love. Thankful to call you mine. My BB is 1 of 1. ❤️❤️🥰🥰😘❤️❤️❤️"
Ayan Broomfield made a post on her Instagram account herself and added an inspiring caption. Under it, the Canadian received warm wishes not just from Tiafoe but also Tommy Paul's fiancée, Paige Lorenze. Sasha Exeter, Alicia Mae Holloway, and many others also greeted Broomfield on her birthday. Frances Tiafoe commented:

"happy 28 Bday BB ❤️❤️"
"Happy Birthday beautiful," Lorenze reacted.
Broomfield acknowledged the wishes in the comments section.

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield reflects on bringing massive changes this year

Ayan Broomfield highlighted the changes she made this year to evolve her personality. She talked about taking control of her own life and becoming the best friend of her own. She wrote in her Instagram caption:

"This was the year I stopped asking for directions and started following my own path. This was the year that I became more confident, more selfish in the best way, and stopped auditioning for other people’s approval. This was the year I stopped shrinking to fit and started expanding to thrive. This year, I became my own best friend. Excited for the next. 🎂"
Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend also posted several photos from the beachfront. She can be seen wearing a dull white embroidered gown and had accessorized with some bracelets and rings.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Tiafoe's stint in Cincinnati ended with a walkover against Holger Rune. At the time, Tiafoe was trailing the match, 4-6, 1-3.

