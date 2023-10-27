Frances Tiafoe has recently spoken against the tough calendar schedules of the ATP tournaments. The American asked for a level playing field but also realized it might not be possible.

During a recent interview with the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), Tiafoe spoke about the scheduling difficulties a player who is not atop the world rankings faces during the tournaments.

"People pay for tickets as they want to watch Novak [Djokovic]. They want to see [Carlos] Alcaraz. They want to see [Iga] Swiatek, [Aryna] Sabalenka. But you're seeing the forecast and it's raining," Tiafoe said.

"You have Novak getting ready to play the third round the next day, and there are guys still on their first ones. So they are going to play every day, but Novak is guaranteed to play because he has roofs," he added.

The American opined that the way the matches are scheduled makes it nearly impossible for other players to win tournaments. He wants a level playing field but does not think it is possible.

"In my mind, if you have a guy at World No. 15, he's still very good, put him on center. Rather than he's supposed to play [tough schedules], you are just not going to win. I mean, you can, but it's so unlikely. And if you're going to try to win the tournament, the chance is so unlikely," Frances Tiafoe said.

"But it's like you know, these are the best players in the world, I get it. But, how do you create the same playing field? How is that even possible? I get it, you got the best player in the world on the best court, they make things go," he added.

Frances Tiafoe further questioned the ATP but also acknowledged that the players are powerless.

"But like these conversations, it's only going to be what the ATP is going to do. The Grand Slams, ITF, they are going to do whatever, it doesn't matter. What are you going to say? Nothing. You have to play. If you don't play, your world ranking goes down. It's true and players bow down to it and say, 'Oh, okay this is what it is, these are the rules'," the 25-year-old added.

Expand Tweet

Frances Tiafoe faces Jannik Sinner Vienna Open 2023 QF

Frances Tiafoe pictured at the 2023 US Open

Frances Tiafoe is currently competing at the 2023 Vienna Open and is seeded seventh. Tiafoe arrived in Vienna on the back of a challenging five-match losing streak, which featured disappointing early exits at both the Shanghai Masters and the Japan Open.

In the opener of the ATP 500 event, the American trailed 1-4 against Dan Evans. However, the Brit was forced to retire mid-match due to an injury, providing Tiafoe with a much-needed stroke of luck to progress into the next round.

Moving into the second round, Frances Tiafoe found himself up against Frenchman Gael Monfils, who had recently emerged as the champion at the 2023 Stockholm Open. In the initial stages of the match, the American held his own against his formidable opponent, closely competing during the first set. However, as the set progressed, he lost momentum.

Monfils secured the last three games of the set, ultimately winning it. Tiafoe then made a strong comeback in the second set, convincingly winning with a mere one game lost. As the match advanced, the 25-year-old appeared to be in top form and secured victory by decisively breaking Monfils' serve in the fifth game of the third set, ultimately winning the match with a scoreline of 5-7, 6-1, 6-4.

Frances Tiafoe will square off against second seed Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinal of the 2023 Erste Bank Open on Friday.