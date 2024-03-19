Frances Tiafoe reacts to girlfriend Ayan Broomfield dazzling in latest photoshoot for Vogue

Frances Tiafoe reacted to his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield's latest photoshoot and interview for Vogue where she shared details about her personal and professional life.

Tiafoe and Broomfield began dating each other in 2015 and made their relationship public in 2018. Broomfield is also a professional tennis representing Canada, who achieved a career-high ranking of 467 in doubles in 2015 and has won two ITF titles. However, she has been inactive in the sport for quite a while and has taken up content creation. The 26-year-old is often seen in Tiafoe's box, cheering him on.

In a recent interview and photoshoot for Vogue magazine, Broomfield spoke about her eponymous foundation, shared some beauty tips, and talked about keeping in touch with tennis. She shared a few photos from her shoot on Instagram and thanked the interviewer for shedding light on her foundation, which is a way for her to give back to society.

"for VOGUE ! @vogue @voguemagazine. Written by @nickremsen and thank you for shedding light on @ayanbroomfieldfoundation 🫶🏽"

Frances Tiafoe re-shared the post on his story and added two fist emojis to show his support for his girlfriend.

Frances Tiafoe's Instagram Story

Frances Tiafoe set to compete at the 2024 Miami Open

Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 4

Frances Tiafoe has had an underwhelming start to the 2024 season, failing to win more than two matches in any of the six tournaments he has played so far. His best performance came at the Delray Beach Open, where he made it to the semifinals but lost to compatriot Tommy Paul in straight sets.

After yet another underwhelming run at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells where he was eliminated in the third round by Stefanos Tsitsipas, Tiafoe will look to get things going at the second stop of the Sunshine Double - the Miami Open.

Tiafoe will enter the tournament as the 21st seed, which will give him a bye in the first round. He will face the winner of the match between Christopher O'Connell and a qualifier (yet to be determined) for his opening match in the second round.

The American will also team up with Tommy Paul for the doubles and the duo will face the team of Alexander Bublik and Sebastian Ofner to get things underway. It is interesting to note that Paul could also be a potential third-round opponent of the 26-year-old.

The main draw of the Miami Open will begin on March 20.