Frances Tiafoe reacts to his new ATP singles ranking, climbs 2 spots

Frances Tiafoe has climbed two spots to World No. 17 following his run to the Tokyo 500 final on Sunday, where he lost to compatriot Taylor Fritz.

The 24-year-old had a memorable week in the Japanese capital, romping to his second ATP 500 final after dropping just one set in four matches. However, Tiafoe was undone in two tie-break sets as he failed to land what would have been the biggest title of his young career thus far.

Nevertheless, the American has climbed up two spots to a career-high No. 17 following his exploits in Tokyo. He tweeted:

"It's up."

Tiafoe was coming off a fabulous campaign at the Laver Cup. He saved a match point to down Stefanos Tsitsipas on the final day as Team World won the competition for the first time in five attempts.

Earlier in the competition, he teamed up with Jack Sock to beat the legendary Team Europe pair of the now retired Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, saving a match point along the way.

Frances Tiafoe's 2022 campaign so far

Frances Tiafoe (right) came up short in the Tokyo final on Sunday.

Frances Tiafoe had a lukewarm start to the season, not reaching his first quarterfinal until Houston, where he lost to compatriot John Isner.

Tiafoe then made the final in Estoril - his first on clay - but went down to Argentine Sebastian Baez. Entering Wimbledon with a 1-5 run, the American reached the second week at the grasscourt Major, where he lost to David Goffin in five sets.

The 24-year-old found his form on the North American hardcourts. After making the semifinals in Atlanta (lost to Jenson Brooksby), Tiafoe took a set off eventual winner Nick Kyrgios in the Washington DC quarterfinals.

Following a pair of second-round exits at the Canadian and Cincinnati Masters, Tiafoe caught fire at the US Open. After three straight-set wins, he notched up the biggest win of his career - flooring 22-time Major winner Rafael Nadal in a four-set fourth-round battle.

Tiafoe then took down Andrey Rublev to reach his first Major semifinal, where he took two sets off eventual winner Carlos Alcaraz. The American then recovered from a lopsided defeat to Novak Djokovic to win the competition-winning match against Stefanos Tsitsipas as Team World became the Laver Cup champions for the first time.

Frances Tiafoe then won four straight matches at the Japan Open but fell in the title match to Fritz.

Tiafoe (31-21) has work to do to qualify for the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, as he's 19th in the race.

