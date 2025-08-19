  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Frances Tiafoe
  • Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield gushes over American's latest partnership with billionaire car company

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield gushes over American's latest partnership with billionaire car company

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 19, 2025 07:32 GMT
Frances Tiafoe
Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield gushes over American's latest partnership with billionaire car company. Credit: GETTY

Frances Tiafoe has been in the spotlight on and off the field. He is preparing for the upcoming US Open, where he will pair with Madison Keys in mixed doubles and will also feature in men's singles. Moreover, he was part of a new campaign with luxury automaker Cadillac.

Ad

On Monday, Tiafoe shared a video on Instagram posing with the first-ever all-electric 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ. In the video, he thanked the company for supporting him and his team during the Cincinnati Open.

"Cadillac X Big Foe ✊🏾✊🏾 … The first-ever all-electric 2025 Escalade IQ is straight 🔥🔥🔥," the American captioned the post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the comments section, Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, shared a playful reaction. She wrote:

"Bigfoe and his caddy 💪🏽💪🏽 @cadillac."
Comments section via Instagram/@bigfoe1998
Comments section via Instagram/@bigfoe1998

Cadillac is one of Frances Tiafoe's biggest endorsement partners. The American pro's portfolio includes partnerships with Lululemon, footwear with K-Swiss, watches with Tag Heuer, drinks with Stella Artois, energy bars via CLIF, and tech with UKG.

Ad

Frances Tiafoe has been Cadillac's brand ambassador since 2023

In early 2023, Frances Tiafoe officially became a brand ambassador for Cadillac. Both parties have been at the center of numerous collaborations, even involving sneakers.

For the 2024 US Open, Cadillac partnered with an L.A. sneaker designer, Dominic Chambrone, also known as The Surgeon. They created a special line of sneakers, where each kick in the Cadillac x Surgeon collection drew inspiration from the automaker's electric vehicle lineup: the LYRIQ, OPTIQ, CELESTIQ and Escalade IQ.

Ad

Tiafoe's sneaker had a specially embroidered "Big Foe" in his custom sneaker. A pair of his custom sneakers was auctioned off to benefit his charitable organization, Frances Tiafoe Fund, through the USTA Foundation. Cadillac hosted an exclusive launch event at Zero Bond, a private club in Manhattan. Tiafoe, the automaker, and The Surgeon all unveiled the collection of the new kicks on the rooftop.

Earlier this year, Cadillac's Australian branch featured Tiafoe for their "Get to Know Big Foe" campaign during the Australian Open. During an interview with the automaker, Tiafoe shared how he stayed focused in high-pressure tennis matches.

Ad
"The preparation is everything," Tiafoe said, via Cardillac's official website. "When I get out there and I feel fit and prepared everything just kind of flows and you can really just enjoy the battle and the atmosphere."

Tiafoe said that he listens to music and spends quality time with family as a way to relax. He also shared his goal for the 2025 tennis season:

Ad
"Like every year, I want to win a Grand Slam. For us Americans, that’s everything, but I really also want to be consistent and continue to improve."

Tiafoe's dream has yet to be achieved. He will have the final opportunity this year to win a Grand Slam at the upcoming US Open.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications