Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield gushes over American's latest partnership with billionaire car company

Frances Tiafoe has been in the spotlight on and off the field. He is preparing for the upcoming US Open, where he will pair with Madison Keys in mixed doubles and will also feature in men's singles. Moreover, he was part of a new campaign with luxury automaker Cadillac.On Monday, Tiafoe shared a video on Instagram posing with the first-ever all-electric 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ. In the video, he thanked the company for supporting him and his team during the Cincinnati Open.&quot;Cadillac X Big Foe ✊🏾✊🏾 … The first-ever all-electric 2025 Escalade IQ is straight 🔥🔥🔥,&quot; the American captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the comments section, Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, shared a playful reaction. She wrote:&quot;Bigfoe and his caddy 💪🏽💪🏽 @cadillac.&quot;Comments section via Instagram/@bigfoe1998Cadillac is one of Frances Tiafoe's biggest endorsement partners. The American pro's portfolio includes partnerships with Lululemon, footwear with K-Swiss, watches with Tag Heuer, drinks with Stella Artois, energy bars via CLIF, and tech with UKG.Frances Tiafoe has been Cadillac's brand ambassador since 2023In early 2023, Frances Tiafoe officially became a brand ambassador for Cadillac. Both parties have been at the center of numerous collaborations, even involving sneakers.For the 2024 US Open, Cadillac partnered with an L.A. sneaker designer, Dominic Chambrone, also known as The Surgeon. They created a special line of sneakers, where each kick in the Cadillac x Surgeon collection drew inspiration from the automaker's electric vehicle lineup: the LYRIQ, OPTIQ, CELESTIQ and Escalade IQ.Tiafoe's sneaker had a specially embroidered &quot;Big Foe&quot; in his custom sneaker. A pair of his custom sneakers was auctioned off to benefit his charitable organization, Frances Tiafoe Fund, through the USTA Foundation. Cadillac hosted an exclusive launch event at Zero Bond, a private club in Manhattan. Tiafoe, the automaker, and The Surgeon all unveiled the collection of the new kicks on the rooftop.Earlier this year, Cadillac's Australian branch featured Tiafoe for their &quot;Get to Know Big Foe&quot; campaign during the Australian Open. During an interview with the automaker, Tiafoe shared how he stayed focused in high-pressure tennis matches.&quot;The preparation is everything,&quot; Tiafoe said, via Cardillac's official website. &quot;When I get out there and I feel fit and prepared everything just kind of flows and you can really just enjoy the battle and the atmosphere.&quot;Tiafoe said that he listens to music and spends quality time with family as a way to relax. He also shared his goal for the 2025 tennis season:&quot;Like every year, I want to win a Grand Slam. For us Americans, that’s everything, but I really also want to be consistent and continue to improve.&quot;Tiafoe's dream has yet to be achieved. He will have the final opportunity this year to win a Grand Slam at the upcoming US Open.