Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield opens up on taking break from 'brutal' tennis Tour, seeing the American's passion for the sport

With its year-round scheduling and competitive field, modern-day tennis Tour can be really demanding, and Frances Tiafoe’s girlfriend Ayan Broomfield would testify to as much.

During a recent Q&A session on her social media handle, Broomfield, who peaked at No. 680 in the women’s singles rankings back in 2015, discussed her break from tennis.

In response to a question on her not playing tennis anymore, the Canadian said she never “officially” retired, but decided to take a break from the sport after the Covid-19 pandemic — attributing her decision to injuries, burnout, and stress.

She highlighted that the fans only get to see the glitz and glamour of the tour and not experience it from the players’ side.

"Okay truth be told, I never really officially stopped," Ayan Broomfield wrote. "During/ post covid I was training and playing a lottttt which lead to a lot of injuries, burnout, and stress."

"And I use the word stress very lightly because obviously there are way worse things going on in the world, then trying to play professional tennis, but I think a lot of the times we see the glitz and glam of the WTA and ATP tour and forget how much work, time and finances go into getting there. It's brutal and I needed a break from going two cross-one line," she added.

Screengrabs of Ayan Broomfield's Instagram stories.

Responding to another question on the best and worst parts of being with an athlete, Broomfield said watching Frances Tiafoe work hard day in and day out helped her stay motivated to achieve her own goals too.

"Lol idk. I guess it's just nice to spend time with someone that is passionate about what they do? Personally, seeing Frances working his b*** off day in and day out definitely keeps me motivated to work towards my own goals," she said of Frances Tiafoe's passion for the sport.

Worst part about being with an athlete are negative exposure & pressure - Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield

Ayan Broomfield cheering for Frances Tiafoe during one of his 2022 US Open matches.

In continuation of her response on the question about being with Frances Tiafoe, Ayam Broomfield said being at the centre of media attention brings with it a lot pressure and undue exposure.

She said one has to be extremely thick skinned to survive and thrive under such level of public scrutiny.

"I think having that passion and drive in any occupation is important," Ayan Broomfiled said. "Worst parts are probably the negative public exposure and pressure. Your life and relationship is on display and open for judgement."

"At the end of the day you have to have extremely thick skin because you are definitely an easy target and people are ruthless," she added.

During the course of her career, Broomfield lifted two doubles titles on the ITF Tour in 2014 and 2015 respectively.