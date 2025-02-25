Frances Tiafoe’s girlfriend Ayan Broomfield’s snowboarding excitement turns to unexpected mishap on recent outing

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, recently shared moments from her first snowboarding experience. However, it didn’t go as planned for the Canadian as she sprained her wrist.

Tiafoe and Broomfield have been together since 2015, shortly after he turned professional. A former professional tennis player, Broomfield has shifted her focus to social media influencing, though she is often seen supporting Tiafoe at his matches.

The 27-year-old recently embarked on a snowboarding adventure with enthusiasm. She shared pictures on her Instagram story, and her excitement was evident from the first few snapshots.

"first time snowboarding experience," first story read.

Ayan Broomfield's Instagram Story; ( Source - Instagram @ayan.broomfield)

Another story read:

"How it started"

Ayan Broomfield's Instagram Story; ( Source - Instagram @ayan.broomfield)

The Canadian later shared a short clip of herself walking with her snowboarding equipment. She added a caption which read:

"Me being delusional thinking that it would go well."

Ayan Broomfield's Instagram Story; ( Source - Instagram @ayan.broomfield)

However, the experience didn’t go as planned, as she sprained her wrist during the adventure. She revealed in the caption:

"How it ended: Guys I think I sprained my wrist no joke."

Ayan Broomfield's Instagram Story; ( Source - Instagram @ayan.broomfield)

Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield share a strong bond and frequently offer glimpses of their lives on social media. Recently, they enjoyed a golf date, with Broomfield capturing and sharing highlights online. However, Tiafoe playfully disagreed with how the video depicted his golfing skills. The Instagram clip primarily showcased his mishaps while hitting the ball, and his excitement after a successful shot.

"I mean, it’s definitely been a roller coaster, so many ups and downs": When Ayan Broomfield spoke on Frances Tiafoe's rise in tennis

Frances Tiafoe at ATP 500 Dallas Open 2025 - Day 4 - Image Source: Getty

Speaking to Essence in 2024, Ayan Broomfield described witnessing Frances Tiafoe’s rise in tennis as a roller coaster, emphasizing the importance of steady support through an athlete’s ups and downs. She recalled how his 2022 US Open run brought sudden fame, with paparazzi attention overnight, which was overwhelming.

"It’s been incredible. I mean, it’s definitely been a roller coaster, so many ups and downs. With anyone’s career, whether it’s an athlete or you’re in a business, you have to support them through everything. It’s just about being steady and making sure that I’m always there," she said.

"He was doing well, and then all of a sudden he had this huge run at the U.S. Open in 2022. And honestly, the day before the big match that he played, no one knew who we were. And then the next day we came downstairs, and there was paparazzi everywhere. Recently, we’ve kind of gotten a little bit more used to it, but it was a lot. And I mean, neither Frances nor myself come from a celebrity parent. We didn’t come from extreme wealth either," she continued.

Broomfield acknowledged the sudden attention was overwhelming but called it a blessing, appreciating the opportunities and experiences along with it.

"So it was just a lot really quickly. But it’s a blessing to be able to have that experience and be in these rooms with such amazing people and have these opportunities. So we’ve done well with it, but it definitely was a lot. It hit us like a brick, for sure," she added.

On the tennis front, Frances Tiafoe will begin his Mexican Open campaign against Alexandre Muller on Wednesday, February 26. The American holds a 3-3 win-loss record in 2025.

